The Nordic Whitecaps, from the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team, walk in the Parade of Teams on Aug. 6, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
In stark contrast to the bummer of a summer Bemidjians experienced last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this August was packed to the gills with fun activities for all. Members of the community came out in full force to enjoy the return of annual events such as National Night Out, the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival and the Beltrami County Fair. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught captured these memorable moments along the way.
A dragon boat is placed in the Mississippi River on Aug. 2, 2021, in preparation for the 15th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival held Aug. 4-7 on the Lake Bemidji waterfront. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A flock of Canada geese swims near the recently completed BNSF Railway bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji on Aug.1, 2021. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Wendell Lancaster, 6, drives a pedal cart during National Night Out on Aug. 3, 2021, at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. Children had the opportunity to try out the cart with “impaired goggles” if they wanted. (Jillian Gandsey / The Bemidji Pioneer)
Sanford employees serve up to-go boxes of fry bread tacos on Aug. 4, 2021, during the annual Sanford Health Taco Fest at the waterfront. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A dragon head gets a rinse from a young member of the Buena Vista Ski Patrol on Aug. 7, 2021, at the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Dave Good, center, performs on the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage on Aug. 12, 2021, at the Beltrami County Fair. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)