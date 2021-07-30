You know summer has arrived in Bemidji when traditional events like the Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival and Mississippi Music are in full swing and the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues are in the ever-constant company of tourists posing for photos.

The drums and jingles also rang out once again as Red Lake Nation held its first post-pandemic powwow while the bison roamed to the west at the Red Lake Buffalo Ranch. In the midst of a month of smoky days and stormy nights, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson found these fun moments along the way.