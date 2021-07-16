BEMIDJI - What do you get when you combine reams of historical photos, stories and maps with two retired educators, a hefty dose of creative spirit, local enthusiasm and a five-month deadline?

You guessed it -- a brand new, nearly 125-page book about the city of Bemidji and its colorful 125 years of existence. The book, aptly titled “Bemidji 125,” is now available.

Local writers and historians Sue Bruns and Cecelia McKeig embarked on the journey to document and celebrate Bemidji’s quasquicentennial, joining forces to create a publication inspired by “Bemidji: First City on the Mississippi,” which was published in 1996 for Bemidji’s 100th anniversary.

A complete overhaul

The whole thing began late last year when Bruns realized that no one else was going to do it.

“I was working on a story, and I used some information from the book, 'Bemidji: First City on the Mississippi' for the centennial. I noticed the year was 1996, and I thought, ‘Let's see, next year ends in a one so it must be a five. Oh my gosh, it's the 125th anniversary next year. I wonder if anybody's doing anything about that,’” Bruns said. “At some point, I think it was maybe October, we hadn't heard about anybody planning anything. We thought, well, we should at least update the book.”

In the end, the idea proved to be a massive undertaking. What started out as a potentially simple update, turned into a complete overhaul.

“Our original plan was, OK, here are the chapters, we can kind of just use what's already been done and update it, which would have been really easy,” Bruns said. ”Looking back, it wouldn't have taken us long at all to do that.”

“But that's not what we did,” McKeig interjected.

Instead, the two took a section-by-section approach to tell Bemidji's story, exploring themes such as music, the lake, the arts, old buildings and community clubs.

“We are dangerous together because we both have very fast-moving, creative but kind of divergent minds,” Bruns said. “When we come up with one idea, it will lead to 12 ideas. And then those 12 ideas will go on to weird tangents. We have an awful lot of fun working together, but we create monsters -- and this was a monster.”

McKeig suggested this book was a “monster” due to the hard and swift deadline. The book from start to finish took less than six months.

“We started it so late. We had to get it done on this very tight timeline. It totally took over our lives for five months,” McKeig said. “We were bouncing ideas and correcting things and changing things in the evenings as well as working all day long on it. It just was there all the time, and you couldn't shut it off.”

The structure of the book

If readers are familiar with the 1996 book on Bemidji’s centennial, they may notice some similarities between the two books, but arguably many more differences.

Bruns and McKeig, who didn't use multiple authors like the 1996 book, divided nearly all of the chapters amongst themselves, which they said was more efficient since different authors weren't covering the same historical events.

Instead of following a linear timeline, the new book wanders throughout the town’s history, exploring different facets of life through different lenses, from schools to dance to healthcare to art. The book spans from pre-1896 to mere months ago, and even includes some pages on the impact of COVID-19 in Bemidji.

"To me, it was important that we covered the last 25 years as much as we could, too," Bruns said. "That's why I wanted to make sure that we got a final chapter on the pandemic."

Not only did the two breathe new life into the old book, but they also corrected misinformation that had floated through previous historical texts.

“We didn't just update them; we rewrote them,” McKeig said. “There were some errors in (the 1996 book). And we wanted to make sure that ours was as accurate as we could get. There are a lot of errors that have been passed on over the years about Bemidji history.”

McKeig said the most common issue was incorrect dates which were often added to photo captions after the fact, something that was not as easily verifiable before internet archives.

The new book is also teeming with photos, some likely never before seen, as well as trivia and interactive pages. One of the pair’s favorite spreads was an “Around the Lake” page, which gave the history of different beaches and communities over the years along the shores of Lake Bemidji.

Another favorite was a section dedicated to Bemidji’s music scene. Bruns mentioned one day she’d like to write a book about just that.

“Think of this as a scrapbook. What you put in your personal scrapbook might be totally different from what I would choose,” Bruns explained. “This is what we chose to put in our scrapbook about Bemidji. And if you take it that way, and not as an all-inclusive history of the city or anything, that's the way it's meant to be taken.”

McKeig and Bruns hope this book will be enjoyed by community members -- people who have lived in Bemidji their whole lives, and people just passing through. McKeig said she hopes to see this book out in public spaces, like waiting rooms. She also said a book like this can be life-changing for people with dementia who may unlock old memories flipping through the pages.

“It would warm my heart, if I could go into a dental office, or any place like that, and see that book,” McKeig said.

“I think we hope that it will be for people who love the city, whether they visit here or live here or have lived here,” Bruns added. “It's my hometown now. I've always really loved the city. And I think you want to read about things you love.”

Even if you’ve lived in the area all your life, you could find yourself learning something new, they said.

“Obviously, everybody knows the two cement statues by the lake, but there are so many other things about Bemidji that I think a lot of people who live here don't know about it,” Bruns said. “And if they're like me, they didn't take so much of an interest in history until they'd lived more of it.”

Becoming history buffs

Neither of them set out to be historians, but both fell into it. McKeig began a few years earlier and then Bruns, through education, family ties and love of the area.

McKeig graduated from Bemidji High School in 1952 and spent most of her career as Indian Education director for Remer-Longville School. She's written several books about area history and locales.

McKeig has been passionate about local history for as long as she can remember, but said her interest was piqued after the death of her father, Waldo Wattles, who was a photographer in town. He and her mother, Ann Wattles, operated Wattles Studio from 1951-1961. McKeig helped sort through the photo archives, and many of them made their way to the Beltrami County History Center.

“My dad’s photo collection is here, and that’s part of why I’m so interested,” she said. “When I was still young, in grade school, he was restoring these photos for the history center, and that always interested me. Then, I'm a history major, so I kind of wandered into collecting Bemidji history very early on, but got really serious about it after I was a widow in 1994.”

McKeig said in the years since the death of her husband, she’s found solace and friendship in the history center.

After retiring from 32 years of teaching English and serving as assistant principal at Bemidji High School, Bruns is a freelance writer and has written many columns and historical articles for the Pioneer, inBemidji magazine and the Beltrami County Historical Society.

“I had never been that much of a history person, but I was always a writer,” Bruns explained.

After retiring in 2010, Bruns was approached by the then-director of BCHS, who encouraged her to volunteer. She wrote for the organization on and off but said the love of history didn’t really click until 2017.

“With the anniversary of World War I, I got really interested when I found out that we had Ralph Gracie's story here. The thing that really hooked me was reading this whole history about him, and how he shot down a plane. Later, they went to this little place in France, looking for the plane that he had shot down. The locals had pretty much stripped it bare, but there was a handmade flag on it, a German flag with just a plain black cross,” Bruns said. “He claimed that as souvenir, took it back to his unit, and they cut it up into pieces, and each person got a piece. I found his piece of that flag in our collection. And I just was -- oh my gosh -- it was just amazing.

"Then it was like, ‘Wow, I wonder what else I can find?’ It was like a major scavenger hunt where you don't even know what you're looking for. We find a lot of the most interesting things when we're not looking for them.”

The duo covers different sections of Bemidji expertise over the years, making up for each other’s gaps in knowledge, since McKeig was born here but moved away for a while, right around when Bruns came to town.

The two care deeply about preserving pieces of area history for future generations and said they hope more people will realize the value in their old pictures and mementos and bring them in.

McKeig and Bruns both said emphatically, this will not be the last project they author together.

Along with the duo’s Bemidji 125 book, the Beltrami County Historical Society announced two other publications, “A Brief History of Beltrami County” by Charles Vandersluis and Leo Soukup, and a “125th Anniversary of Bemidji Coloring Book,” featuring 10 local artists.

The books debuted at the BCHS Annual Meeting on Sunday, June 27, with presentations by Leo Soukup, McKeig and Bruns, and recognition of the writers, artists, editors, layout designers and funders who contributed to the three publications.

“A Brief History of Beltrami County” was written by then-local doctor and BCHS founding member Charles Vandersluis, who died in 1960. The work had never been published in book format until Leo Soukup took on the task of updating the work, expanding its contents, and adding dozens of photos, maps and other illustrations.

All three books are currently available at the Beltrami County History Center’s gift shop, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW, and the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.