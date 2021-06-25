Summer came fast and hard this month, giving Bemidjians the chance to soak up lots of sunshine and get a head start on their seasonal tan. The heat and dry conditions didn't seem to bother the spring wildlife as May's hatchlings grew and ventured out to explore what June had to offer, flowers bloomed and the occasional rainfall left many a rainbow behind for the viewer. In the midst of early-season growth and change, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson were there to capture it all.