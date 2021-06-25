Summer came fast and hard this month, giving Bemidjians the chance to soak up lots of sunshine and get a head start on their seasonal tan. The heat and dry conditions didn't seem to bother the spring wildlife as May's hatchlings grew and ventured out to explore what June had to offer, flowers bloomed and the occasional rainfall left many a rainbow behind for the viewer. In the midst of early-season growth and change, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson were there to capture it all.
A family of Canada geese swim along the Lake Bemidji shoreline on May 31, 2021, near Paul Bunyan Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A mural adorns the wall of the Central Elementary School cafeteria on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The school closed permanently this month as a cost-saving measure for the Bemidji school district. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Purple martins flutter around their martin house near the Bemidji State campus on Lake Bemidji in early June. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A longboarder pauses to rest on the Irvine Bridge as the sun sets on the evening of Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Don Papreck, Bemidji Elks trustee, holds up an American flag during a Flag Day ceremony on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A rainbow pokes out over Lake Bemidji on Friday, June 18, 2021, after a quick rain shower passed through the area. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Showy lady's slippers bloom along the bog walk on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Lake Bemidji State Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A field of kale blooms bright yellow under a blue sky in Red Lake Nation on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)