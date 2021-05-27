May is always a month of transition up here in the Northland. The grey landscape of snow and cold fade into warmth and blooming foliage. Wildlife makes its way north for the season and people begin to venture outside more as summer hints its way into reality. Students move into their next phases of life as well, as commencement ceremonies happen one by one at area schools and colleges. In the midst of all the changes and exciting transitions, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson were there to capture it all.
Hundreds of people of all ages came together for a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s rally on May 5, 2021, at Paul Bunyan Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rows of graduates sit before proceeding out after Bemidji State’s 2021 College of Business, Mathematics and Science commencement ceremony on May 7, 2021, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
A common merganser flaps its wings in early May on Lake Bemidji while swimming with another along the shore. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A male bald eagle perches in the top of a tree while keeping a watchful eye on its nearby nest on May 12, 2021, in Diamond Point Park. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A kayaker navigates their way toward Lake Bemidji from Lake Irving on May 12, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The sun sets over Cass Lake on the evening of May 14, 2021, near the Knutson Dam Recreation Area in the Chippewa National Forest. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)