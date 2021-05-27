May is always a month of transition up here in the Northland. The grey landscape of snow and cold fade into warmth and blooming foliage. Wildlife makes its way north for the season and people begin to venture outside more as summer hints its way into reality. Students move into their next phases of life as well, as commencement ceremonies happen one by one at area schools and colleges. In the midst of all the changes and exciting transitions, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson were there to capture it all.