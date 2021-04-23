From spring sports and snowy days to a variety of protests, the month of April was one of fluctuating temperatures and mostly inclement weather. But, the resilient Bemidji community didn't let the wild ride of spring versus winter hold them back whatsoever, and Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson were there to capture it all.
Chunks of ice were piled up on the north side of Lake Bemidji on April 1, 2021, along the beach at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A protestor removes signs as Bemidji police officers warn of a dispersal order on the damp morning of Friday, April 9, 2021. Eleven protestors demonstrating against the Line 3 pipeline replacement project locked themselves together in front of the Enbridge offices in Bemidji that morning. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Bemidji State soccer team was elated to be back on the field for an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth on April 10, 2021, at Chet Anderson Stadium. The typical fall season was canceled for the Beavers in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A common merganser has a mid-morning snack near the shoreline of Paul Bunyan Park on April 11, 2021, on Lake Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School seasonal activities teacher Richard Armstrong demonstrates a wild rice threshing barrel in a classroom on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Snow collects on a northern white cedar tree on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Bemidji. After a week of rain, winter reared its head once again as a dumping of snow fell in Bemidji and the surrounding area. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Demonstrators hold signs at a solidarity rally on Sunday, April 18, 2021, along Bemidji Avenue after the recent death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn. About 70 people attended the event. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)