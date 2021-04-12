April comes from the Latin word Aperio, which means “to open” (bud), because plants begin to grow during this month, even in northern Minnesota. Though we face challenges with each new gardening season, we get out there looking for our perennials to break through and trees and shrubs to bud.

We are surrounded by life in the garden. Even a backache reminds us we are alive and (for the most part) in working condition. The garden, uncovered, gives us hope.

If you are planting a new garden, consider using a slope facing the sun. Your garden will warm up more during the day if angled toward the sun. The residual heat in plants and soil may determine whether your garden sustains frost damage during the night. Cool air, which is dense and heavy, will flow away from plants growing on a slope.

Your work will be rewarded with flowers that can be enjoyed or vegetables harvested more quickly. The plantings will reward you longer, as the sun will continue to warm this area into autumn.

Good soil is full of organic matter and retains moisture, reducing the rate of evaporation. Amend the soil and use mulch to prevent the evaporation of moisture on a slope.

Plants themselves can modify cooling. Dark ones with a maroon or bronze cast may absorb more heat during the day. Those that have been planted close together create a canopy that entraps heat from the soil. Be sure to check on a plant’s cold hardiness as it determines its ability to withstand cold temperatures.

Our planting zone is 3. This is very important in our northern climate as you want your investment in perennials and labor to pay back.

Keep a journal of this new garden. Often, nature has a way of telling you about whether your practices are successful or not. Noting certain diseases, insects, or weeds can influence your decisions for planting in the years to come. We get many free calendars each year. I keep one calendar each year to jot down garden “events.” These are especially helpful with new plantings.

We’ve had a mild spring leading into our gardening season this year. That could change before this is published, but I bet all gardeners are planning to soon begin raking away some mulch looking for plant growth.

I would conclude that April is well named. May we find new buds popping up and out all month.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

