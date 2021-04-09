Once the ice has melted off the lakes and the rain starts to come, Bemidjians can be certain spring is on its way. Though the initial views of spring -- and the birds that arrive as the seasons change -- may be a little wetter these days than usual, as the saying goes: "April showers bring May flowers," right? Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught got out their cameras this week and captured a few tell-tale signs that spring is here to stay.
Grass grows from a patch of moss as green patches started showing up in Lake Bemidji State Park on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rain collects on a budding boxelder branch on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bits of greenery poke through leaves leftover from fall on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Dark-eyed juncos, a sure sign of spring in Bemidji, search for food along the ground on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rain falls along the shoreline of Lake Bemidji on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Cameron Park. The last bit of ice melted off the lake earlier in the week. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A tulip leaf pokes out from under leaves on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rain falls on a northern white cedar tree on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rain falls on the last few leaves from fall left hanging on to a red willow branch in Cameron Park on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)