Once the ice has melted off the lakes and the rain starts to come, Bemidjians can be certain spring is on its way. Though the initial views of spring -- and the birds that arrive as the seasons change -- may be a little wetter these days than usual, as the saying goes: "April showers bring May flowers," right? Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught got out their cameras this week and captured a few tell-tale signs that spring is here to stay.