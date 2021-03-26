Feathered friends are making their way back north as temperatures warm and the snow begins to melt, which means spring is in the air. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson had a busy month, from the heaviness of a large fire breaking out at Mike's Auto Salvage south of town to the fun of capturing members of the Bemidji Figure Skating Club during an evening practice in early March.