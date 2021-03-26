Feathered friends are making their way back north as temperatures warm and the snow begins to melt, which means spring is in the air. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson had a busy month, from the heaviness of a large fire breaking out at Mike's Auto Salvage south of town to the fun of capturing members of the Bemidji Figure Skating Club during an evening practice in early March.
A view of Cantabria Coffee Company reflects in a puddle of melted snow on Second Street during Sunday afternoon, March 7, 2021 in downtown Bemidji. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Skaters glide across the ice during a Bemidji Figure Skating Club practice at the Sanford Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
A young bald eagle flies over a field along Minnesota Highway 36 on March 17, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A mix of burned and singed debris sit near the remains of the shop building at Mike's Auto Salvage on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after a fire broke out there on March 17. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Eedee Larson, 10, paints a bird onto her birdhouse during Schoolcraft Learning Community’s “Springfest” celebration on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)