LITTLE ROCK, Minn. — This year will mark my first in the sugar bush with my family.
And what a welcome treat it is to breathe fresh air after a long winter inside.
Collecting maple sap and boiling it down to syrup is something my husband’s family has been doing in the Little Rock community of Red Lake for at least two centuries — and possibly longer.
On Thursday, March 11, the leaves crunched under my rain boots and the smell of campfire reached my nose as a brisk breeze passed through the trees. My husband, Sonny Johnson, and I met his parents — Mitch and Rochelle Johnson — on their land and helped collect sap, tap more trees and boil some of the already collected sap, as well.
Old milk jugs, tin cans and bags can all be used to collect maple sap from trees. The Johnsons use a variety of three. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sonny Johnson collects maple sap from a milk jug. Smaller trees are tapped once, but bigger maples can host two taps. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sap drips from a tap line while the jug it was in is emptied. On warmer days the sap will run faster than on chillier days. Ideal temperatures for collecting maple sap are above freezing during the day but below at night. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sonny Johnson walks from maple tree to maple tree to collect the sap from each tap on Thursday, March 11, in the Little Rock community of Red Lake. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sonny Johnson pours maple sap into a boiling pot over a hot fire on Thursday, March 11, in the Little Rock community of Red Lake. The sap is boiled until the water evaporates leaving the sweet syrup. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Maple sap settles after being poured into a pot over the fire on Thursday, March 11, in the Little Rock community of Red Lake. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Blue bags mark the taps collecting maple sap from the trees. The Johnsons will switch up which maple trees they tap every couple of years to give others a break. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sonny Johnson drills into a maple tree to tap it for sap. After a hole is drilled, it’s cleared and the tap is inserted. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Cloudy maple sap gushes out of a tap as it’s hammered in on Thursday, March 11, in the Little Rock community of Red Lake. A can will hang off the hook to collect the sap. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A drop of maple sap falls into a tin can shortly after the tree was tapped. The Johnsons said that when they use more tin cans and the woods are quiet, you can hear the “tink, tink, tink” of the sap dripping. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Mitch Johnson combines one pot of boiled maple sap with another on Thursday, March 11, in the Little Rock community of Red Lake. It takes about 40 gallons of maple sap to make one gallon of syrup. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A hot fire is needed to boil the sap down into syrup and also to keep warm on early spring days in the sugar bush. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sap boils over a hot fire to evaporate the water out leaving just the syrup. The syrup is eventually strained before it’s jarred as well. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rochelle Johnson ladles the boiling sap to check the consistency of it. It’s boiled until it thickens into the syrup. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
