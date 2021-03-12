LITTLE ROCK, Minn. — This year will mark my first in the sugar bush with my family.

And what a welcome treat it is to breathe fresh air after a long winter inside.

Collecting maple sap and boiling it down to syrup is something my husband’s family has been doing in the Little Rock community of Red Lake for at least two centuries — and possibly longer.

On Thursday, March 11, the leaves crunched under my rain boots and the smell of campfire reached my nose as a brisk breeze passed through the trees. My husband, Sonny Johnson, and I met his parents — Mitch and Rochelle Johnson — on their land and helped collect sap, tap more trees and boil some of the already collected sap, as well.

