The mild temperatures and frosty days of January gave way to bitter cold and little snow by mid-February, just in time for Bemidji’s annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s walk. The fluctuating temps forced folks around the Bemidji community to find creative ways to spend time outside and enjoy the occasional warm day, including Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson.
Bemidji gymnast Mady Schmidt dances during her floor routine in a meet against Brainerd in early February at the Gym Bin. The Lumberjacks finished with a team all-around score of 143.875 to defeat Brainerd. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A dog greets passersby on Beltrami Avenue from a rooftop across from Central Elementary on Feb. 23. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Nathan Braught, left, and Hudson Cermak pull a chuck of ice out of Lake Bemidji in preparation for an afternoon of spearfishing while William Daley watches, ready to help. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Organizers of Bemidji’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s walk did not let the frigid temperatures on Valentine’s Day deter them. A group of about 30 people did a short walk and held signs near the Lake Bemidji waterfront and hosting online events the week prior. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Senior Noah Leffelman wrestles Perhman’s Jacob McCleary during the 138-pound match on Friday, Feb. 12 at the BHS Gymnasium. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)