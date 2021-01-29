Mild temperatures and lots of frosty days made for a beautiful start to the year here in the Bemidji community. From the scenic beauty, to highs of COVID-19 vaccines being administered at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and the quiet start of spring semester at Bemidji colleges, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson were there to capture it all.
Planes practice touch-and-go landing on Lake Bemidji on Friday evening, Jan. 1. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The relatively mild temperatures on New Year's Day made for good snowshoeing at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rime ice forms on a berry branch along Lake Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 9, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Chairs sit empty in the Lakeside Dining Center on Monday, Jan. 11, the first day of spring semester classes at Bemidji State. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Kell Lovell and Flavia Sagedahl have their photo taken after receiving initial doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. The couple were some of the first members of the public to receive the vaccine in the Bemidji area. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Ridges of ice jut out along the Lake Bemidji shoreline on Saturday, Jan. 16, near Lake Bemidji State Park. According to the Minnesota DNR, when water rises in cracks in the ice and then freezes, this causes the ice sheets to expand slightly. And as rising air temperatures warm the ice, the additional expansion causes the sheet to thrust against the shore. The expanding ice sheet moves soil to create ice ridges as high as five feet or more. Ridges like this are more prominent during winters where less snow is insulating the ice. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)