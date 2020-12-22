It may have been an unusual December, with the absence of holiday events and all sports other than college hockey, but the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines was monumental. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were there to capture the big and little moments that happened this month.
Bemidji State junior Ellie Moser (16) celebrates her goal in the third period against St. Cloud State on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A man and his dog walk through Movil Maze Recreation Area on Saturday, Dec. 12. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Diane Pittman, a doctor at Indian Health Services, receives an initial dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, at the Cass Lake Hospital. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Pine Pals student Bowie Miller prepares to put an ornament on a Christmas tree outside of GoldPine Home on Monday, Dec. 14, in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Registered Nurse Dan Hanson gives a thumbs up after receiving the initial dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Hanson, along with five others, got the first vaccines at Sanford Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)