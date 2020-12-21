In sharing stories about seniors for the past two years, I’ve failed to interview a very well-known and well-loved individual. So, the other day, I called Santa.

Mrs. Claus (a lovely lady) answered. She was busy with her own Christmas preparations but told me I could find Santa at the Paul Bunyan Mall. I thanked her, wished her a Merry Christmas, wrote a quick note, and headed to the mall. I couldn’t interview Santa while he was visiting with children, but I would give him the note and line something up.

When I got there, Santa was wearing his usual red suit but also a mask and visor. Just to his left, a plexiglass panel provided some protection from the chair where children could sit to talk to him.

I waved and Santa waved back. I felt like a celebrity when he recognized me, even with my mask on. I had caught him when no children were waiting in line. The crew from Image photography allowed me to take a few pictures and slip Santa my note, which he read, then waved, and said, “I’ll call you later.” (You can see why I felt like a celebrity.)

When we talked that evening, Santa told me about his early years, back in college, running from Bemidji to Cass Lake, visiting schools and meeting with kids. Now he comes to the mall and kids from all around the area come to see him. This saves Santa some of the expenses of pre-Christmas engagements (reindeer fuel, magic dust, a new Santa suit which can run between $600 and $800). With incidentals like beard whitener and conditioner -- it all adds up.

Santa started coming to the Paul Bunyan Mall when Bob Smith invited him. He said he loves being there, especially when kids run up, jump on his lap, hug him and say, “I love you, Santa.”

Over the years, requests from kids have changed. A few years ago there were lots of requests from fans of Elsa and Anna for Disney’s "Frozen" items. Requests for Xboxes and Playstations are always high, Santa said, but this year unicorns were on many wish lists. Santa thought that might be because we could all use a little magic this year. He emphasized, however, that although unicorns are magical, and they require special food and care.

One boy always asks for a vacuum cleaner for Christmas. When Santa asked, “What happened to the one I gave you last year?” the boy said, “It broke. I have to get another one.”

Requests for Elf on the Shelf were up this year, which Santa liked, since Elf reports back to him directly. Sometimes he’d ask, “Are you sure there isn’t already an elf at home?” If the child said, “We’ve never seen him,” Santa reminded: “Well, Elf’s always hiding, you know.”

I asked Santa if he’d had second thoughts about coming to the mall this year, with COVID and all.

“I was a bit concerned,” he admitted. “You know, I've gotten up there in age.” Santa said he and Bob Smith had worked out details for PPE and staying safe. “I always wore a mask and a shield,” he said, “for my protection and everybody else’s. Also we had a fan to keep me cool [and to] keep air circulating. And each kid was there such a short amount of time.” Santa took a COVID test before coming to the mall and tested again after his last day.

Most years Santa sees about 100 kids a day at the mall, but traffic was, understandably, down this year. The Saturday before Christmas was busier, he said, but not nearly like a normal year.

The other major difference this year at the mall, he said, was the absence of bell ringers, dancers, tubas and choirs. Santa was pretty much a one-man 2020 Christmas icon.

“What about delivering presents this year?” I wondered. Santa assured me that he still uses magic to get around but that he’ll always wear his mask whenever he’s inside someone’s house -- removing it only briefly for the complimentary milk and cookies left for him.

I had more questions for Santa, but I knew he needed to rest up before Christmas Eve, so I thanked him for his time. He wanted to make sure to acknowledge all the people who made his job easier at the Paul Bunyan Mall -- like Bob Smith and his crew from Image Photography, and Mike and his crew at the Dairy Queen for keeping Santa and his reindeer hydrated and fed, and the maintenance guys at the mall who came around and sanitized things around Santa’s chair, which made him feel safer.

“I appreciate what they did for me and I would just like to give a 'thank you' to them,” he said.

Once Christmas is over and things settle down with COVID, Santa hopes to take a little trip -- maybe on his motorcycle around Lake Superior (which he had hoped to do last year until the border closed). Or maybe he’ll take a riverboat trip down the Mississippi.

But next Christmas, he said, he’ll be back.