From the busyness of election week, celebrating our veterans, the opening of new businesses and the kick off of the Beaver Hockey season, it was a packed month for Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson.
John LaTourelle, left, and Andrew Hunger visit over brunch at Heroes Rise Coffee Company after the coffee shop opened in Bemidji in early November. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
After an October snow, the warm sun peeked out again during the early days of November. Temperatures crept toward 70 on Nov. 8, as the sun came through the trees in the entrance to the Movil Maze Recreation Area. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
VFW Post No. 1260 members fold a soon-to-be-retired American flag after it was lowered from the flagpole near Deputy Hall on Nov. 11, on the Bemidji State campus. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A group of Bemidji State students pet George, a Chesapeake Bay retriever. A handful of therapy dogs dropped by to spread cheer on Nov. 19 at BSU's A.C. Clark Library. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji State junior Nick Cardelli (26) passes the puck behind him in a game on Sunday, Nov. 22, against Minnesota State at the Sanford Center. The following game in the series was canceled due to a COVID-19 case on the Minnesota State team. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)