“It was Lin’s idea,” Joel Ward said, crediting his wife for their involvement in Meals on Wheels deliveries by First Lutheran Church volunteers. Lin and Joel Ward have served as “volunteer wranglers” for 21 years.

“It’s not a huge commitment,” Lin said, “but sometimes it’s difficult to get people to deliver meals, especially in the winter when a lot of snowbirds are gone.” In addition to coordinating the drivers, she and Joel drove one of the routes for many years. Now they depend on a reliable core of volunteers.

Lin became the volunteer coordinator not long after retiring from teaching art in Cass Lake. After coordinating for several years, she decided maybe it was time to let someone else do it. Joel, who had retired in 2005, said he would assume the duties. He continues, on behalf of First Lutheran, to line up drivers and delivery people.

After First Lutheran’s last turn in the rotation in September, Joel sent out a message and photos as thanks to the volunteers: “Six months into to COVID-19 pandemic, the meals still must go through, in spite of disease and presidential visits.” He acknowledged “our stalwart volunteers: Ben and Miriam Miller, Richard and Marcia Liapis, Mark Papke-Larson, and Jeannie and Kit Christensen. Can’t thank these folks enough.”

Volunteers from 11 different churches and one individual serve four delivery routes

With ten other churches involved in the week-long delivery rotation, each church’s volunteers are called upon once every 11 weeks. After retiring from the post office in 2006, Terry Thomas started volunteering as a driver/delivery person for the Bemidji United Methodist Church and has coordinated the volunteers for the church for the past five years.

“It’s rewarding work,” Thomas said. She and husband Jerry Manley also deliver meals. Like the Wards, Thomas finds that winter poses the most challenges. When called, absentee volunteers answer with, “I’d love to help, but I’m in Arizona.”

This year, the coronavirus has made a few of the older volunteers hesitant about delivering, so Thomas has been recruiting younger volunteers.

Bemidji’s Meals on Wheels is facilitated by Lutheran Social Services. For the past four and a half years, Terry Edwards has managed the program. She also fills other roles as needed, from substitute receptionist to cook. She relies on the volunteers to make sure the meals are delivered. Three routes are covered by church volunteers, Monday through Friday every week. She says a fourth route is covered by Randy Hanevold, who has delivered meals every week for over 25 years.

The pandemic has affected operations

Edwards says the program has had to make adjustments this year due to COVID-19. Congregate dinners that had been held on weekdays at the Senior Center in Bemidji have been discontinued. Meals are still prepared at the Center and sent out from there to be delivered within the city limits of Bemidji. Curbside service is also offered, and some of the former congregate regulars occasionally get meals to go. Frozen meals and “shelf stable” foods (canned goods, boxed foods, etc.) are also available. Coronavirus-related financial assistance allows people to get extra meals for weekends or more than one meal per day.

Volunteers who deliver meals wear gloves and masks and use hand sanitizer as well. They drop off meals and don’t linger. There’s a schedule to keep, and Joel said recipients are accustomed to the routine and know what time their meals will arrive. With COVID-19, social interaction has had to be minimal. Typically, over 600 meals are delivered each week. Edwards says the count for last week was 637.

Although they’ve never actually clocked their routes, Joel said it takes about an hour or less to drop off 10-12 meals (sometimes a few more). Routes include assisted living apartments, where meals are dropped off by volunteers at a central location. From there, they are distributed to individual apartments by someone from the building.

What keeps people like the Wards, Terry Thomas and others volunteering, some for over two decades?

“It’s gratifying,” Lin said. “It's really a good program and you feel like you're accomplishing something for people. For the last few years we've sent our crews out and not done as much delivering, but people are usually very happy to see you, and for some, this is the only personal contact they might have that day. You get a sense that it is an important thing to do.”

Lin recalls one (pre-COVID) stop she made to the home of a man who had been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. It turned out to be one of her former students. “He was so excited to see me,” she remembered, and he took her to his living room to show her a sculpture he had made in high school. “It was very touching,” Lin said.

Mark Papke-Larson, former chaplain at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, started volunteering for First Lutheran after retiring two years ago. “It’s a straight forward way to bring a basic need to people who might not otherwise have a hot meal,” he said, “and people are glad to have you there.”

Joel said once people volunteer, they tend to stay with it. “When you call somebody who's done it before, nobody's ever said, ‘Oh, yeah, I did that one time but I didn't really like it.’ People are delighted to pitch in and do it.”