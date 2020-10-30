Bemidji saw its first snow of the season during October, though, the cooler temperatures didn't deter Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey, Annalise Braught and Hannah Olson from capturing all the many activities this month had to offer, including a variety of joyous community happenings and exciting high school sporting events.
Bemidji firefighters reunite with loved ones after the volunteer team returned from Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Bemidji Fire Department. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
People of all ages attended a youth-centric Indigenous Peoples Day event on Monday, Oct. 12, at Paul Bunyan Park. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sanford Health volunteers Alicia Underdahl and Matt Webb prepare to load Farmers to Families food boxes into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 16, during a distribution event in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Snowflakes gather near the Mississippi Headwaters in Lake Itasca State Park during the first snowfall in the area on Saturday, Oct. 17. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Light shines through snow-covered maple leaves during one of the first snows of the year on Tuesday, Oct. 20, along Lake Boulevard Northeast. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Lumberjacks celebrate after goalkeeper Kiera Nelson made a season-saving stop in the fifth round of penalty kicks against Alexandria in the Section 8A semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Alex. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)