Our gardens will soon sleep for the winter but they don’t have to sit dormant despite low temperatures and snow. In fact they can provide winter birds with the habitat and resources they need to survive and thrive during winter. With a bit of effort, you can encourage wintering birds to frequent your gardens all season long.

Due to limited food options in winter birds tend to make do with whatever is available. Providing a variety of plants, shrubs and trees encourages an equally wide variety of birds to take up residence. Here are some of the best plants for your feathered friends during winter.

Coneflower and Black-eyed Susan

Coneflowers (Echinacea spp.) and black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta) are proven staples for winter birds, and good news for you. They’re easy to grow and make a beautiful addition to your garden during the summer and autumn months. When the growing season ends, skip the process of removing the spent flowers, allowing them to dry on their stems. By doing this, birds such as chickadees can enjoy a tasty snack all through the winter as their seeds are clustered in the center of each flower, ready to eat.

Flowering crabapple

There is nothing more lovely than a crabapple tree in bloom in the early spring. These blossoms become winter food for birds such as waxwings, woodpeckers and robins, beginning in the fall and going into the depths of winter months. There are many varieties so consider your growing zone, desired color, and mature size of the tree before buying and planting. Ask your nursery what is proven to be preferable by birds in your area. Some flowering crabapples produce fruit that birds don’t find as palatable.

Sunflower

Sunflowers (Helianthus spp.) know how to make statements of color during the summer and provide an excellent food source for winter birds. Plant enough for your own use and for the birds. Leave the dried stalks and heads in your garden and wait for the birds to dig in or harvest and dry the heads and store them indoors until you are ready to share them in the later winter months. Try several varieties for interest in the garden and for the birds.

Viburnum Shrubs

This genus of shrubs and their bountiful berry-laden branches are a treat for winter birds. Of all the Viburnum shrubs, the American cranberry (Viburnum opulus var. americanum) is one of the most favored for winter birds. It features bright red berries that birds love. Since the berries aren’t soft enough for birds to eat until later in winter, it prolongs the nutritional benefits well into the winter season. It is hardy for our area.

Winterberry and American holly

Members of the Ilex genus are a welcome food source for wintering birds. Hardy in Zone 3 and higher, they may require some good mulch to survive our worst winters. They produce red berries that birds love. Winterberry is a shrub, unlike the American holly that can reach tree size, is the holly suited to our situation. A male and female are needed for pollination.

As we put our gardens to rest and prepare for winter, we know our work is soon done. Consider some of the above plants, shrubs and trees for planting in the spring or now as there is still time to get them in. Ask your local nursery for advice on planting. Our feathered friends who stick around all winter must work daily to survive and will appreciate your help providing them with seeds and fruits.

Enjoy the winter and water your trees, shrubs and perennials until freeze-up!

This is the last Master Gardeners column for the season, but gardening information can be found year-round by clicking on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website, www.extension.umn.edu, or by visiting our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.