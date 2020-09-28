Now that the first hard frosts have occurred, we can concentrate on putting the garden to sleep for the winter and then it is garden planning time. It can seem like a long time between the first frost in mid-September until the ground freezes up in November, but this allows us plenty of time to leisurely put the garden away. It is comforting to look at a garden in winter with all the past crops removed and the soil ready for planting in early spring. My compost pile is full and I’m starting to collect leaves.

This is also a good time to apply manure as it will have time to mellow out and blend into the existing soil. Be careful that the animals that produced the manure were not fed grasses and grain with residual herbicides that may still inhibit vegetable growth.

Don’t forget that late September or early October is the time to plant garlic. If you buy your garlic cloves from the local farmers market, you will know you have a variety that grows well here and they are much cheaper than from catalogs.

Rotating garden crops is a good idea, but difficult to do in a small garden plot. Tall crops like pole beans and corn always need to be on the north side to avoid shading other crops. I have six plots measuring 16 feet by 24 feet and each year they move north.

The corn section can use a lot of nitrogen and gets half of the chicken manure. It is followed by the onion and garlic section and then the carrot and parsnip section. The squash section can also use a lot of fertilizer and this gets the other half the chicken manure. Then I have the "everything else" section with potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, lettuce and beets. The last section is the cole crops of kale, cabbage, turnips, radishes and kohlrabi.

The trellised plants of peas, beans, tomatoes, and cucumbers have their own rotation but yield to the sun requirements in six main sections. I plant peas in the squash section. They are harvested and can be removed before the squash vines take over.

If your garden is 10 feet by 10 feet, it will fit on a sheet of 10 x 12 paper when using an inch equaling one foot scale. Larger gardens require bigger paper or a smaller scale like ¼ inch equals a foot. My garden fits nicely on ledger paper with an eight of an inch equaling one foot on the scale.

A garden plan is a budget for space. The first draft of my garden plan happens in about July and is not very specific. The last draft occurs after the seeds are planted and serves as a record to evaluate the success of my chosen planting dates.

There are some computer software or online programs for garden planning. I am not currently using these but they can be helpful and fun when it is freezing outside.

It is a happy day when the favorite seed catalogs appear in the mail box. Every gardener has a favorite seed catalog. I personally like catalogs with a lot of information about growing methods and starting seeds. We don’t know if last year’s enthusiasm for gardening will carry into the next year, but I would recommend ordering early to avoid seed shortages. Gardening should be fun and it is for me during every season of the year.

