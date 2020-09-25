BEMIDJI -- From enjoying the last days of summer to navigating the activities that revolved around the President of the United States visiting our small town, September was a busy month for everyone -- including Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Jillian Gandsey and Hannah Olson.
A woman and her dog run along the shore of the lake in Lake Bemidji State Park on the windy evening of Sept. 3. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
A woman in the “knitters for justice” group snaps a photo of the crowd as David Frison speaks during the "Protest to Policy to Progress" rally held on Labor Day in Paul Bunyan Park. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Elliot, 3, sits with his father, Max Hulsebus, during the Family, Faith and Freedom Rally held Tuesday, Sept. 15, on the east side of the Paul Bunyan Mall. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Rally attendees wait in line ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally on Sept. 18 in Bemidji. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Supporters at President Trump's Sept. 18 campaign rally look to the sky to catch a glimpse of Air Force One. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer