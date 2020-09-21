“Put ‘em to bed while you still have the strength” was always our philosophy when raising children. We liked our children better and they liked us better too, and they were always anxious to get up in the morning. It works that way with gardens too! That’s why some of them are called “beds.”

Seriously, fall garden clean up is very important, even if we now are tired of gardening. Removing diseased or dead plants removes disease entry points to the soil that are ready to strike at the first opportunity next growing season. Peonies are the perfect example. A disease called botrytis is passed to next year’s plants unless you cut them back to the ground and remove the foliage completely.

Make note of plants that don’t seem to thrive due to foliar diseases. Perhaps they need more sun or are not suitable for our cool, damp, summer nights. Maybe you need to mulch the plants to break the soil barrier that carries the disease. Or maybe they are too crowded and there isn’t enough air movement.

Many perennial plants have simply overgrown their allotted space. That appearance is still fresh in your mind. It is much easier to reduce them in the fall. Cut off a portion of the plant to keep it in check and share it with someone who has admired it

Another reason to cut back plants is in reducing next year’s weeds. Some plants produce copious seeds, even though the result may be desirable plants, they act as weeds. Once the plants are cut back, it is easy to find the weeds that we have missed during the growing season. Weeds go into overdrive in the fall to produce seeds.

It is also a time to move a plant that doesn’t fit the color scheme or one that is too tall for its situation. Sing a song as you work and it can be musical plants. Evaluate your garden when you are cleaning up. It will make next year better.

Vegetable gardens need cleaning up too. Disease is one bane of vegetables and the other is weeds. Removing this year’s plants is crucial to next year’s gardens. Removing weeds is also crucial. They will only multiply ,quack grass will travel a long way in the cool, short days of fall. Dispose of diseased material in the garbage put healthy foliage in the compost pile.

If your plants didn’t thrive, think about why and plan accordingly. Adequate light, moisture, suitable soil, and being an attentive gardener who observes, weeds and fertilizes at appropriate times are the keys to success.

In general, get a soil test done now. Add compost, till or dig the garden to disrupt some destructive soil insects. Next week’s column will talk about garden planning.

Gardeners are most often optimists. We always look forward to growing perfect flowers, vegetables or fruits and in the winter when the seed catalogs arrive, we actually believe we can. The more we garden, the more we learn; part of that learning is recognizing that we don’t have to be perfect.

The joy is in the process itself and with sharing our gardens with each other and learning from each other. But. . . enough is enough. It is time to put them to bed while you have the strength -- and before it is cold and miserable. Mulch perennials only after the ground freezes!

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but also click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website -- www.extension.umn.edu -- for gardening information, or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.