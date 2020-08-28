BEMIDJI -- Even without some of the typical August happenings, Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught still found some fun moments to capture around Bemidji this month. From pet parades and community baseball, finding beauty after the storm or the demolition of a building, to appreciating the volunteers who help make the community strong.
Wearing a sequin hat, a dog is brought from window to window during a pet parade in late July at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji. The parade was hosted by Jake Bluhm State Farm Agency. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Farm volunteers Jean Louvar, front, and Amy Gosswiller prune squash plants on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Centaurs run back to the dugout after a successful inning in an alumni game against the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur team on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Des Sagedahl Field. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A voter receives an “I Voted” sticker from Election Judge Cheryl Yarnott after placing her ballot in the machine during the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A man watches as a former dental office along Sixth Street and Bemidji Avenue was demolished on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Bemidji. St. Philip's bought the property, along with the home next to it, to build a new playground and green space. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)