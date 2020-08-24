Now is the time to look at your garden to decide which lilies might need dividing. Those that didn’t bloom as prolifically or didn’t get as tall might be candidates for division and that means more lilies! You may also see many stems coming up around the original bulb, which is another indicator that division is needed. Before beginning division wait until the lilies have started to yellow and die back as the stem provides nourishment for the bulbs.

Before starting the process of digging up lilies, gather all your tools and some way to mark which lilies you have dug up. Consider doing one variety at a time in order to keep them separate. Once you’ve decided which clump to divide, plan on replanting and completing the process in one day. Lilies do not do well unprotected and drying in the sun.

Carefully dig up the bulb, leaving the stem attached. Gently hose off the bulb and roots, cut the stem about an inch above the bulb. Now look at the bulb, if there is an obvious division separate them and you’ve just doubled your money!

Take a look at the stem. There should be small bulbils between the root hairs along the stem. These little bulbils are clones of the lily you just dug up and can be nurtured to produce viable, blooming lilies.

Asiatic lilies notoriously produce many bulbils, so pick and choose the largest ones to keep. Those that are the size of a garbanzo bean are keepers. Pull them off the stem if they’ll remove easily, those that are smaller and strongly attached should be left on the stem.

Now you can create a nursery for those little lilies. Choose a sunny spot and make a trench about two inches deep and plant the bulbils about an inch apart. Lay the stem horizontally in the trench to plant the bulbils still attached. Mulch them to give them extra protection over the winter. By the end of next summer the bulbils should have grown to the point that they need replanting about two inches apart.

Oriental lilies are not nearly as prolific at producing bulbils along the stem. They are touchier, requiring a good growing season, adequate moisture and fertilizer in order to reproduce. You may notice single leaves at the base of established lilies, these are new lilies emerging. Orientals take as much as three years longer to mature and require division. Scaling is the best way to increase the number of orientals. Scaling seemed a bit complicated and labor intensive to me and I won’t go into the “how to’s” in this article. Google the Lily Society for details if you’re interested.

Aerial bulbils are another way of propagating lilies. You can see these along the stems of tiger lilies and some other lilies that have tiger lily in their genetic makeup. These can also be planted like the other bulbils to produce more lilies. They also self-sow, as you will have noticed if you have tiger lilies in your garden. It is not recommended to grow tiger lilies if you have other lilies since they may harbor viral diseases that can be spread by aphids. I have a couple of varieties of tiger lilies in my garden and so far have not noticed any problems with my other lilies.

