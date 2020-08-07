BLACKDUCK -- For more than 30 years, Joe Rossi took photographs for daily newspapers. Editors sent him down the street, across the country, even around the world.

In retirement, he’s still at it, but he makes his own assignments, mostly in nature around his home on Rabideau Lake near Blackduck.

“I like taking pictures,” Rossi said. “I’ve always spent a lot of time outdoors, and I like to hunt and fish. It’s nice to live 100 feet away from your boat that’s parked at a dock.”

It was on that dock last month when his patience paid off with a spectacular photo that captured both the NEOWISE Comet and the northern lights. He got the shot after spending about three hours on the dock. After years of high-paced, high-pressure work, mostly at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Rossi appreciates being his own boss.

“I get to go at my own pace,” he said. “If editors tell you they need something for the Metro page, you can’t say, ‘Well, the lighting isn’t very good.’ Now it’s like, ‘I should probably go out and shoot some stuff in the bog today, but I think I’ll take a nap first.’ It’s pick and choose. If I go out fishing should I bring my camera gear? Every once in awhile I kind of kick myself. Some of the best pictures I’ve never taken is when I’m out in the boat.”

Rossi grew up in Bemidji. While most of his Bemidji High School classmates were getting portable typewriters for graduation gifts in 1971, he made a deal with his mother to get his first camera.

“The last thing I wanted was a typewriter,” Rossi said. “I knew my mom was working on her master’s degree and I knew she was going to have to take a photo class and have to rent a camera. I said, 'Tell you what, you give me that camera for graduation and I will let you use my camera for your class so you don’t have to rent it.' They went for it.”

Rossi majored in mass communications with a photography emphasis at Bemidji State University. His newspaper career began at the Marshall (Minn.) Independent from 1976-78. He spent the next five years at the Worthington (Minn.) Daily Globe before landing the job at St. Paul.

During his 24 years at the Pioneer Press, Rossi photographed both of the Minnesota Twins’ World Series championships, plus Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild and Gophers games and NCAA tournaments. He also was assigned to cover Summer Olympic Games in Sydney (2000) and Athens (2004).

In 1985, his photographs accompanied the newspaper’s first Pulitzer Prize winner, a six-part series about a farm family. Reporter John Camp won the prize for feature writing, and Rossi said it was one of the most rewarding assignments of his career. Rossi actually approached his editors with the idea for the project that he felt would give readers a better understanding of what it's like to be a farmer.

“The newspaper gave you the opportunity to get in behind the scenes and see things that you as a member of the public couldn’t see,” Rossi said. “Even though the pictures might not always be great, sometimes the people you met were so interesting, it was worth the price of admission.”

When it was time to retire, Joe and his wife, Judy decided to return to the Bemidji area where they both grew up. They built a home on Rabideau Lake property that was first settled by Joe’s grandfather, William Hines.

Judy died on April 1 of this year, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with cancer. Taking nature photos, fishing or just spending time in the woods, with rescue dog Coco by his side, has helped Joe deal with the loss of his spouse.

“I’m doing OK,” Joe said. “Every once in a while something will hit you. There was a certain bird, I think it was a hermit thrush, and Judy always called it the piccolo bird. You’re walking down the driveway and you hear that and ... it’s tough.”

Rossi’s nature photos have been displayed at Bemidji area venues and are featured in the book, “Minnesota’s Hidden Alphabet,” published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press. He posts photos on his Facebook page and the KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page.