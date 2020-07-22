BEMIDJI -- Longing for the activities and events that come with summer in northern Minnesota -- especially in the midst of a pandemic -- Bemidjians didn't disappoint this month as the fireworks went on as planned and the Bemidji Jaycees got creative with events like the Grand Unparade.
Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji during the Bemidji Jaycees' Red, White and Boom fireworks show on the Fourth of July. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
No Rest for the Pickers play a song during the Grand Unparade on Sunday, July 5, in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Many have also taken to the outdoors to find their entertainment this summer, spending time on the lake and in the garden. Pioneer photographers Jillian Gandsey and Annalise Braught were there to capture it all.
Quinn Lockman, 8, and his grandfather Jason Martin kayak toward Diamond Point on Tuesday, July 7, in Lake Bemidji with a rental from Bemidji State's Outdoor Program Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A flock of mallard ducks swim along the shore of Lake Irving on Thursday, July 16. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A rudbeckia flower, commonly called black-eyed Susan, blooms in a garden on Tuesday, July 21. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)