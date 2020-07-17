BEMIDJI -- New things are on the horizon for Eric and Jana Bujarski. Besides having their first baby on the way, the two are dipping their toes into a world of woodworking, design and craft fairs.

The young married couple started their company, Blue Grain, in the fall of 2019 as a way to bring happiness and flexibility back into their lives. It began as an experiment, with wall art, small wooden gifts and cutting boards, but has made huge strides since then.

Only 10 months later, the pair has expanded into furniture, began a vlogging YouTube channel, and expanded their small family.

“Starting a family, we wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to be more flexible, to be able to prioritize family time was just something that was very important to us.”

The team

In their words, the Bujarski’s are a pair of "makers." They call themselves this as they don’t want to be tied down to one specific medium the way they might with a title like woodworkers, potters or painters.

Eric does more of the CAD drawing, woodworking and machinery, while Jana is more the "idea gal" -- handling the creative, design and marketing side.

“Jana is definitely the creative one,” Eric explained. “She gets an idea and she’s like ‘let’s do this’ and we kind of work together to see how we’re going to figure that out.”

Eric and Jana only want to sell things that they truly find beautiful and make them happy -- this is apparent because while most sellers feel excited when they make a sale, Jana always feels a bit sad at the thought of parting with one of their pieces.

“Everyone that we’ve made, I want to keep all of them,” Jana said. “I don’t want to see them go.”

The Bujarski’s hail from northern Minnesota and the up-north influence is clear in their work. Jana is from Deer River and Eric is from Hibbing, but the two both went to college in Bemidji and eventually settled here.

Minnesota themed projects is where they got their start, and remains one of the most popular among their themes. Their first popular project was a wood sign in the shape of Minnesota with silhouettes of pine trees in the front.

“People like Minnesota things. It seems like we’re very proud of our state, especially up in this area,” Eric said.

Even their name “Blue Grain” stems from their state -- blue for the Minnesota lakes and grain for the wood which was their primary medium upon starting out.

The products

Looking at the Blue Grain online store now, there is an array of custom cribbage boards, end tables, engraved wood slices, butcher's blocks and a variety of wall decor.

Eric and Jana say that customers’ options don’t stop there.

“Really we don’t limit ourselves to anything, just we make things,” Eric said. “We started off with smaller wall decor, cutting board, smaller gifts. We were doing a lot of craft shows in the fall just to kind of get our name out there, get rolling with things, meet new people.”

Now, while they make original pieces and projects, much of their work comes from custom commissions. They say a lot of their job now is “marketing the idea,” giving customers a jumping-off point -- inspiring them with one of their prior projects, to customize one that fits their needs.

Sometimes their customers’ needs are unique -- one time they were asked to build a butcher's block to fill a hole in a counter top.

“When it really comes down to it, we love challenges,” Eric said. “We always want to keep on expanding what we’re able to do, so when we do get those truly way far out there bizarre requests, we can say 'yeah, we can do that.'”

The process

The garage workshop is where the magic happens. Within it wood, epoxy, concrete and more are transformed into home decor. In general, an idea is discussed first, then sketched on paper, designed into the computer, cut out of wood and then finalized.

The Bujarski’s are quick to admit they are still learning. So far, their own home has been a sort of perpetually under construction training ground.

Things still go wrong -- once they broke a table in half -- but they learn to make the best of mistakes (the broken table is now two end tables).

The future

What’s next for the pair? Besides their new baby, the two are hoping to expand into larger objects -- including end and coffee tables, bars and counter tops.

When COVID-19 struck, the Bujarski’s plans to work craft fairs every weekend fell through.

“We had all of the shows scheduled for the summer, and when they got canceled we had to switch gears,” Jana said.

The two took their new free time and used it productively -- to expand their business and begin to make more furniture. “Really we just took our summer and started expanding our abilities on those types of things,” Eric said.

YouTube is also something the duo hopes to delve into more. They’ve found a supportive community on the platform, Eric said.

The two seem ready and open for anything coming their way.

“We were looking for something we were able to do for ourselves, we’ve always had a love for demoing things, building things, creating things, and we wanted to turn that into something that we’re able to do for ourselves and really just let our creative minds do what we want to do,” Eric said. “That’s what makes us happy.”

The Bujarksi’s products can’t be found in stores — yet — but can be purchased on the Blue Grain website or by contacting them via social media.