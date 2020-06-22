Phlox represent a horticultural love affair that dates back to the earliest exploration in America. The flowers are showy and often fragrant and are a staple in our gardens. There are hundreds of phlox to choose from and finding the right one can be overwhelming.

This article will focus on phlox paniculata or tall phlox. Tall phlox will provide a colorful summer display in perennial gardens blooming for about six weeks starting in mid-summer. They are available in colors ranging from pinks, lavenders, oranges and white. Some are bi-colored with a contrasting eye in the bloom. Colors can be the softest pastels to vibrant shades.

Tall phlox grow best in full sunlight (at least six hour per day) or in light shade. Shade will decrease bloom quantity and quality and will increase disease problems. Normal height is two to three feet, but shade will cause them to stretch to a bit taller. When planting incorporate generous amounts of organic matter and make sure there is good drainage.

Avoid planting next to fences and under large trees as this will cause decreased air circulation and increase the risk of disease. Most new plants are purchased from nurseries and are potted up. They can be planted in your garden throughout the growing season. If you purchase mail order bare root plants plant them only in spring or early summer to allow them time to set good roots. It’s imperative to mulch phlox in the fall to help them survive the winter. Use about four inches of leaves, straw or pine needles.

Keep the soil moist with regular watering. Water the soil rather than the leaves. If overhead watering is your only option, water early in the day so the leaves can dry rapidly in the sun. Summer mulching once the soil has warmed is a good idea to maintain even soil moisture. Fertilizer applied in spring will help to increase plant robustness and blooms. Once spring growth has reached about six inches in height eliminate all but five or six stems per plant and pinch back the remaining growing stems. Sturdier plants and blooms will be your reward.

Powdery mildew is the most prevalent disease of phlox. It appears as white powdery spots on foliage that merge and obliterate remaining green leaves and can also affect the flowers. Good air circulation and not crowding plants goes a long way in preventing disease. However, the best way to avoid this disease is to plant resistant cultivars.

The Mt. Cuba Center of Horticultural Research did a report on disease resistant phlox varieties. The variety 'Jeana' was far and away the best performing phlox in their trial being exceptionally mildew free. An added bonus with this plant, aside from its numerous blooms, was that its nectar was a favorite of butterflies. Pretty hard to beat! I did find several online sources for this plant, not sure if it will be available locally.

Probably the most well known mildew resistant plant is the variety 'David,' the perennial plant of the year in 2002. David is a pure white phlox and should be readily available at local garden centers. I have had 'David’s lavender' in my garden for a few years and have found it to be a prolific bloomer and disease free.

Tall phlox are rewarding plants to grow. If you want to avoid disease plant resistant varieties. Check plant labels or ask local nursery owners which ones they are.

