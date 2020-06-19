BEMIDJI -- This Sunday is Father’s Day, and while pandemic restrictions have eased, celebrating dad this year still comes with a few caveats.

Health officials continue to recommend social-distancing and limited gatherings, which makes activities, such as contact sports, theme parks and neighborhood barbecues, a no-go for dads and their families this weekend.

However, a few limitations on Father’s Day traditions doesn’t have to make for a dull day. Here are 10 tips for celebrating dads around the Bemidji area.

1. Go for ice cream

With the weather warming up, ice cream is the perfect sweet treat to share with dad this Father’s Day. And for lucky dads in Bemidji, they have an assortment of places to choose from, which specialize in the frozen delight.

Around town, folks have their choice of Dairy Queen, Culver’s and Cherry Berry; but often, the crowd favorite is Big River Scoop Ice Cream, located at 219 Bemidji Ave. N, is a joint with 24 flavors of “super-premium” ice cream. It also has gluten- and dairy-free options available, so everyone in the family can indulge with dad. Take your ice cream to go and enjoy it while strolling around Paul Bunyan Park.

2. Go to a drive-in movie

With movie theater doors still shuttered due to COVID-19, it can be difficult finding an alternative activity to do -- one that doesn't involve staying home on the couch -- with those film-loving fathers.

Luckily, there are still six drive-in theaters that are still open in Minnesota today. And while there are none currently operating in Bemidji, there are two drive-ins that are about a 2-hour drive from home.

The first option is Sky-Vu Drive-in in Warren, a single screen outdoor movie venue that has a maximum capacity of 180 vehicles for a showing. It’s open on a seasonal basis and shows current releases every night of the week during the summer season. Sky- Vu is located at 1 state Minnesota Highway 1, Warren.

The second option is Long Drive-in Theater, located at 24257 Riverside Drive in Long Prairie, a weekend-only single-screen outdoor movie theater. But what makes this theater experience so unique is that it allows camping on the property. Guests can pitch their tents, enjoy a film and then hang out and relax with dad for the remainder of the evening.

3. Stop for lunch

Oftentimes, the way to a father’s heart is through his stomach, so why not treat him to a celebratory Father’s Day lunch? If dad’s craving some juicy barbecue, Fozzie’s, located at 114 Third St. NW, and C.K. Dudley’s, located at 6405 Bemidji Ave. N, are sure to hit the spot.

However, take into consideration that Father’s Day falls on a Sunday, so some additional restaurants around town may be closed or have more limited hours.

But if dad prefers a lunch away from crowds, here’s the chance to get creative. Pack a picnic with some of his favorite foods and enjoy it in your backyard, a nearby park or even on a dock overlooking the lake.

4. Take a drive

Not all drives need a final destination in mind upon setting out on the road. But if dad’s feeling adventurous and a little quirky, hop in the car and take him to see some of Minnesota’s famous roadside attractions. For example, the Big Fish in Bena, located at 456 U.S. Highway 2, is always delightful and offers a great photo op with dad while in the mouth of the fish.

But if dad wants to explore the state a bit more in-depth, take him for a longer drive along the North Shore Scenic Byway, a 145-mile stretch of road that takes you around the Lake Superior shoreline and offers stunning views of cliffs and a panoramic of the lake.

5. Cook dinner for him

Even after a Father’s Day lunch, dad is bound to be hungry later that evening. So why not show off your culinary skills and surprise him with a delicious home-cooked meal? As an added bonus, Stittsworth Meats, located at 722 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, is currently having a Father’s Day sale with deals on various cuts of steak, Boston butt roasts and boneless pork loins.

But even if you’re not savvy in the kitchen, fear not because you can still surprise him with a delicious meal that will have him thinking it’s homemade. Bemidji’s new restaurant, Table for 7, located at 414 Beltrami Ave., has meal kits ready for purchase, and you can treat dad to sourdough pizza, sausage and ramp lasagna, Alfredo pasta and salad or grilled pork chops and veggies.

6. Get out on the water

Whether fishing, kayaking or jet skiing, a day spent on the water is sure to please most dads around Bemidji. And if you want dad to get the most out of a fishing trip, hire a fishing guide to help him scout some excellent spots. Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service and First City Guide Service are top-rated choices for the area.

However, if dad just wants to spend his day relaxing on the water, rent a boat for the occasion. Fun Monkey Rentals deliver pontoon rentals to folks in Bemidji, Cass Lake and the surrounding areas.

7. Hit the golf course

If dad enjoys dabbling in the game of golf, then taking him to a golf course for Father’s Day may just prove to be a hole-in-one. Bemidji Town and Country Club, located at 2425 Birchmont Beach Rd. NE, is considered to be one of the top courses in northern Minnesota, offering fantastic lakeside views for teeing off.

But if dad prefers trying his hand at a more unique version of the sport, head over to Bemidji Disc Golf Park, located at 1770-2014 23rd St. NW. Here, players use rules similar to golf but throw a disc at a target. It’s an excellent opportunity to try out a less common activity and share some friendly competition with dad.

8. Go for a hike

If dad is an outdoor enthusiast, then Father’s Day is an excellent excuse to go for a hike and explore some Bemidji-area trails with him. Both Lake Bemidji State Park, located at 3401 State Park Rd. NE, and Itasca State Park, located at 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids, have hiking trails that cater to various skill levels, and many of them offer scenic views.

Walk across the Mississippi Headwaters at Itasca State Park and then meander through the park’s many trails; or hike to discover the diverse wildlife in Lake Bemidji’s spruce-tamarack bog.

9. Go bird-watching

If dad prefers a quieter Father’s Day this year, consider taking a bird-watching trip together. It doesn’t matter if neither of you are experts on the subject, because all you’ve got to do is grab some binoculars and keep a watchful eye out for the feathery critters.

Head to any state park and find a quiet spot; or even take advantage of nearby parks or your own backyard. You never know what you and dad might discover.

10. Grab a cold one





There’s something special about a brewery that lures dads in, so why not make time for a pit stop to one this Father’s Day? Bemidji Brewing, located at 211 America Ave. NW, is offering both indoor and outdoor seating now, so you and dad can enjoy a pint on the patio area, or inside the taproom.