A well-tended vegetable garden is a beautiful sight on its own but some gardeners do their best to enhance their gardens with more color.

Rainbow chard is, in my view, the prettiest vegetable in the garden. The leaf stems (petioles) come in a variety of colors such as red, orange, yellow and light green. From seed catalogs you can get solid colors of chard to give a bold field of color among the vegetables. The leaves of chard make a great, nutritious salad but eat the colorful stems also. They can be used fresh in salads or cooked in soups or hot dishes to make your dinner table more attractive. Use them where you might put celery.

The public side of my garden is 120 feet long and every 16 feet I have a different planting of flowers. One segment is a planting of four different kinds of kale, each with a different color and texture. I think it works as a flower but to be sure, I add some tall, three-foot marigolds to separate the kale varieties. You can pick the leaves off the kale and it still looks good.

Some flowers are edible and add as much color to your food as they add color to your garden. Some of these are pansies and violas, some kinds of marigold, squash blossoms, day lilies, cornflower (bachelor buttons) and my favorite: nasturtiums.

Nasturtiums grow well in the soil and in pots or hanging baskets. They are colorful with flowers from yellow, to orange to red. They have a spicy flavor that reminds me of radishes.

I apologize to the herb gardeners. I am not qualified to write about the values of herbs in the vegetable garden. I acknowledge that many or most herbs add greatly to a garden in colors, flavors, as insect repellents and are great for attracting pollinators.

I always have some sunflowers in my garden. They are tall enough to be seen all over the garden and they make an excellent cut flower. Deer like them, so I put deer repellent on them to keep deer out of the rest of the garden. I don’t want deer repellent on my green beans. It is working for me but I will admit that nothing but an eight-foot fence works on deer all the time.

Fruits have a flower-like quality about them also. Think about red tomatoes, yellow zucchini, and purple eggplant. There are a lot of pretty and tasty kinds of winter squash to select from now that look great in the fall garden.

Flowers in the garden also attract beneficial pollinators like bees. Last year the North Central Research and Outreach Center in Grand Rapids, Minn. did a study on the effects of pollinators in the garden. Preliminary results indicated that encouraging pollinators resulted in more and bigger fruits on vegetables such as peppers.

There are no rules in the garden. Do whatever you want. The important thing about gardening to make it fun. Nothing stimulates your creativity like a colorful garden.

