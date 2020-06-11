Pat Nelson spent the first five years of her life at the Lake Julia Sanatorium, so she didn’t know much about the place, only some stories her mother and father shared. Her parents met while working at the tuberculosis facility north of Bemidji in 1930; Mom Ella was a maid and Dad Lee was a janitor.

But after hearing those stories, and visiting the now-closed sanatorium in 1980, Pat became intrigued by the history of what she calls “The San.”

Now, after 15 years of research, Nelson has published a book titled “Open Window: The Lake Julia Sanatorium." In addition to stories about people who worked and were treated there, it includes more than 135 photographs. It's a reminder of the past, a timely read about a disease that still infects one in four people in the world, and it coincides with the current coronavirus pandemic.

“The more I got into it, the more I was fascinated,” said Nelson, 72, who lives in Woodland, Wash. “My parents always talked about The San, and it seems like a lot of things they did were based on their time at the San. I don’t know how many books will sell, and that’s not really the important part. It’s history, and who knows, in many years to come it may be really important to people.”

The 285-page paperback is available for $19.50 on Amazon. It is not on sale locally, but Nelson is hopeful she can make a presentation through the Beltrami County History Center, perhaps later this year.

“Open Window” was published just in time for World TB Day on March 24. That was Nelson’s goal, but she had no idea the timing would be so ironic.

“During all these years while I worked on this book and didn’t get it done, I said to my husband, ‘By the time I ever get this done there will probably be some pandemic,” Nelson shared. “But the timing of this (coronavirus) was right there when I finished it. It was pretty shocking.

“There are some things that are similar as far as … people being isolated,” she said. “They were quarantined. Instead of staying home they went away to live in a sanatorium. But how different that is. We think we’re really being inconvenienced now, because we don’t go out as much or in as large a group. But imagine having somebody from your family go away maybe for years to live in a hospital setting. Transportation wasn’t like it is now, either. For people who were 100 miles away, that was like a million miles away. They couldn’t go.”

You couldn’t write a book about The San without including the work of Dr. Mary Ghostley, who was medical director and superintendent from 1930 until 1954, when the facility became the Lake Julia Rest Home.

Nelson says Dr. Ghostley’s influence on the Hedglin family continued even after they left The San and moved to Washington state. “We would be washing dishes and the water was so hot,” Nelson recalled. “My mother would say, ‘Well, Dr. Mary wanted it that way.’ If somebody in the family was sick, they would say, ‘Well, Dr. Mary would do this.’”

One of the patients featured in the book is Art Holmstrom of International Falls. He arrived at The San in January of 1944 during his senior year in high school. He was destined to be the valedictorian of his class, and expected to return home in time for graduation. Instead, he spent seven years at Lake Julia before being released.

Holmstrom earned a physics degree at St. Olaf College and eventually returned to his hometown to work for Boise Cascade paper mill. He retired in 1985 and died in 2009 at the age of 83.

Nelson said Holmstrom struggled with isolation at the sanatorium.

“He was a very driven person,” the author said. “He liked to learn. He wanted to write lots of letters. But he was supposed to lie very still in his bed and do nothing. That was against his character. It was really hard for him. Several times he got very close to being released. And then they would do one more test, and he would be back to square one.”

Before there was any thought of writing a book about The San, Pat Nelson and her mother paid a visit to Lake Julia in 1980. The rest home had closed in 1968. The seed for “Open Window” was planted as Pat watched her mom relive memories of years gone by.

“The doors were chained and we couldn’t get in,” Nelson said. “My mom stood there looking through the window. Then she walked down the stairs and looked through a basement window and she said, ‘Oh, there’s Daddy’s little bed.’ There was a little metal frame of a bed in the basement where the janitors slept. It just kind of made it a lot more personal to me.”