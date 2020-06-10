LACROSSE, Wis. — Peter Engen does something a lot of writers do. When they have thoughts in their heads that won’t go away, they feel an insistence — almost a compulsion — to write them down before they can move on with the rest of the day.

That was the case Monday, June 8, when Engen, a part-time poet now living in LaCrosse, Wis., spent about an hour writing a Facebook post addressing the Black Lives Matter protests gripping the nation.

Peter Engen Facebook post

“I’d been ruminating on it for awhile,” he said. “I felt like I have to get this out there. It’s confessional writing.”

What Engen confessed to is being an “educated racist” in a post that is on the way to going viral. It challenges white people everywhere to take a good, long look at what they believe and not run from it, but use it to open doors.

He starts the post by saying, “I’m a white guy from a small Midwestern town and I’m racist.”

Engen grew up in Spring Grove, Minn. (population 1,272) and attended Concordia College in Moorhead for a couple of years in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

“They gave me the beanie and everything,” he said with a laugh.

He went on to travel the world, exploring different cultures and religions. He lived in communes, cities and what he calls some “grandiose digs.” But that worldliness didn’t protect him from living a bit in a bubble. Now he’s hoping to poke holes in that bubble and hopes the rest of us will do the same.

3 kinds of racists

Engen says it’s easy for us to say “I’m not a racist” because we see racism as the people who shout racial epithets in public — the KKK or neo-Nazis. Engen says people think since they're not like those people — the "blatant racists" — that it means they're not racist.

Engen writes, "The blatant racist can (and should) be relegated to the very fringes of society like pedophiles or people who air guitar to Nickleback. That's the best we can do."

Less clear, Engen says, is the ‘’dinner table racist” who knows enough to keep their discourse out of public, but lets racist words and ideas slip after one too many beers at the family reunion. Engen says it’s hard to talk to these people about racism because they know it’s wrong but don’t want others poking around it too much.

Engen says many, including him, fall into the category of “educated racist.” We might have had some college, even took classes on diversity. We’ve traveled a bit and have friends of different races. We have the best of intentions in fighting against racial injustice, but as white people, we have a lot to learn. He started learning at Standing Rock.

Lessons learned at Standing Rock

In 2016, as protests were starting over the Dakota Access Pipeline to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, Engen, some friends and family, loaded up a converted school bus and left LaCrosse to bring supplies and food to the protesters — his own little “guerrilla peace corp.” As the owner of a construction business, Engen felt he was being helpful to the Native population in fighting for their rights to protect their drinking water and cultural and historic sites. He started attracting national media attention. Then he got a call from a Native elder asking for him to back off from doing interviews to let the Natives have their voice heard.

Engen writes, “After the call, I got defensive, then angry, then sad, then I surrendered. It took many days. This is how I learned to shut up and listen.”

He says he had fallen into “white savior” mode — failing to see he was on the sidelines, and it was not his voice that should be front and center.

“For someone who thinks they’re worldly and educated, that was a real education,” he said.

Self-reflection

Engen said for white people, it might come down to empathy and vulnerability.

“I didn’t think I was racist. I ran right into it. I thought I was the second coming. But I had to back up and rethink everything. And that’s okay. What’s not okay is trying to stay in your bubble. We all get so insulated,” he said.

Engen said instead of normalizing racism, maybe it’s time to normalize vulnerability — to admit you might have some human failings.

“We have to examine ourselves. Somebody who doesn’t want to learn what might make them a little racist will pick apart every little thing you do. But you can say, “I am, too. I don’t know what to do. What can I do? Maybe you can help me.”

Engen said while those of us in the Midwest value being “nice” almost above anything, he hopes we can start to take a stand when we can.

“What we are tasked to do now is to not only try not to be racist ourselves but be vehemently anti-racist,” he said. “To actually go the next step, say “NO!”, get up from the Thanksgiving table (if a relative starts using racist language). If we don’t, we’ll be right back here again.

Engen is the first to admit he’s not an expert in any of this, but he felt the need to get these ideas out to start some dialogue.

“I’m a straight, white Midwestern man,” he said. “But if we can start to be honest with ourselves, share our vulnerabilities, admit our mistakes, we could get a conversation started. We could possibly open a few doors and minds.”