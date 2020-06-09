Successful disease management in our vegetable gardens involves several tactics. Understanding the circumstances and causes of plant disease can go a long way in preventing and managing the spread of the disease.

The three factors necessary to spread disease are a pathogen, a host and an amenable environment. Preventative management tactics are the best approach to managing disease.

Pathogens are mostly either fungal or bacterial. They may come in on seeds or transplants, irrigation water, in the soil or on our equipment or ourselves. To ensure that your seeds are disease-free, buy seeds from a reputable company and ask them how they screen their seeds.

Another thing you can do to make sure seeds are disease free is to use a hot water treatment. I had not heard of this and when I reviewed the “how to,” it seemed a bit complicated and labor intensive for my little vegetable garden. If you want the details, just Google it.

Scout your seedlings weekly. Look for shorter, discolored, wilted or distorted plants and remove them. Disease tends to start in one spot and radiate out. When transplanting, check the plant roots. They should be healthy, white and plentiful.

Make sure the equipment used when gardening is not spreading disease. When pruning plants, clean the blades with alcohol or a bleach solution between each cut. That way if there is disease present, you won’t spread it. Change your gloves if you’re working with diseased plants; be aware of any clothing that may touch these plants and watch that you don’t brush up against healthy plants.

Utilize varieties of plants that are resistant or tolerant of certain diseases. Resistance means the plant won’t get the disease by suppressing disease development or that it carries traits that delay the infection process. Tolerance means that if the host becomes infected, the disease will spread more slowly and be less serious, enabling a decent harvest. If you look at a plant label, it will tell you what diseases that variety has been bred to resist. Tomato plant labels might use the letters VFNT as indicators of disease resistance.

Overhead watering can cause disease spread by splashing pathogens onto the plant. Increasingly wet environments contribute to more disease. Physical barriers like black plastic, weed barrier cloths and mulch can prevent pathogens from being splashed onto plants. Good sanitation of the garden by removing infected plants, leaves and debris will decrease the number of pathogens. Crop rotation also is a good practice for reducing pathogens, but is not always practical in small gardens.

Accurate identification of a pathogen is important to determine what management tactics are appropriate to minimize yield losses. If you are unable to identify what’s bothering your plant, call the Master Gardener hotline listed in the last paragraph to get assistance. You can also check online at the University of Minnesota Extension website and go to “What’s wrong with my plant?”

Diseases are here to stay; some years are worse than others depending on environmental factors. Using a combination of the above tactics can provide growers with the best disease management strategies.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but also click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website -- www.extension.umn.edu -- for gardening information, or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.