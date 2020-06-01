There are few things as frustrating as carefully starting tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, or any list of tender plants: carefully setting them out after all danger of frost is past, then coming out to the garden the next morning to find many of them sheared off next to the soil. Uffda!

You have just been raided by cutworms. There are a number of things you can do to prevent this from being an inevitable occurrence. One of the first is to change the way you prepare the bed or garden before planting. There are gardeners who are adamant about when to till the soil or even if you should till. However, the brown moth that is the mother of those cutworms prefers to lay her eggs in the debris left in the garden or flower bed at the end of summer. Tilling in the spring greatly reduces the number of cutworms at the surface in spring.

No matter how carefully you prepare the soil, there will still be some that make it through. Another thing they have going for them is that they can travel quite a distance at night to find those new tender plants. Barriers are the single best way to prevent losing plants.

We have tried a number of methods over the years: placing nails along the stem of the plant, paper cups with the bottom cut out, tubes made of building paper, toilet paper tubes (should be lots of those around), but the best has been aluminum foil.

We like to use heavy duty aluminum foil cut into squares or rectangles big enough to go around the stem of the plant, into the ground a half-inch or so, and at least an inch to inch and one-half up the stem. After the plant has grown enough to resist cutworm or the danger is past, they are easy to remove without damage.

Other methods to repel cutworms include placing dry coffee grounds or fine, broken eggshells around the plant; I have not found these to be particularly effective. Since we garden organically, I would not recommend any pesticide for use on cutworms – especially around things you intend to eat.

If you do find plants cut off in the morning, use your finger to dig around the base of the plant, often the cutworm will be resting under the surface of the soil, getting ready to go on another feeding frenzy come nightfall. Take it between your fingertips and squish and say “gotcha you little *$#@.”

At the end of the growing season, cleanliness will go a long way to reduce next years crop of cutworms as the adult moth lays her eggs in the litter left in the garden or flower bed. For severe infestations, tilling both fall and spring may be necessary.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but also click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website -- www.extension.umn.edu -- for gardening information, or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.