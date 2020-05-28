My first Zoom experience was a 50th wedding anniversary party for Joel and Lin Ward. I clicked on the link, downloaded the app, poured myself a glass of wine, settled back into my easy chair and joined the other well-wishers on my computer screen. Lin and Joel were dressed up for the event and had a life-sized cardboard cut-out of their wedding pic from 1970 in the background. They shared scrapbook pictures from bygone anniversaries, Zoomer-guests shared memories, and we all toasted the happy couple.

Within the next few weeks, I Zoomed with my family on Easter Sunday, Zoomed for my monthly book club meeting, and Zoomed with my writing group. Other baby boomer friends talked about how they were using video communications to touch base with -- and to relish the sight of -- friends and family who couldn’t be together due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Many of us have transitioned from boomers to Zoomers! And although we’d rather be hugging those people on the screen, these video get-togethers are uniting us in unique and special ways. When I asked people to share their stories with me, I got some creative and poignant responses.

Robyn Schulke recently attended a Zoom baby shower for her daughter-in-law with over 20 guests from Minnesota, Iowa, Houston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco -- several of whom would not have been able to attend the shower in person. “It was a wonderful celebration, planned so well by the hostess,” Robyn said. “It included a Q&A session for the mother-to-be, a virtual tour of the nursery, and culminated with a piece of advice or a wish for the mom-to-be” from each of the guests. Screenshots became the keepsakes of the gathering, and the only thing missing (besides the hugs) was food. “It was a beautiful experience,” Robyn said. “Heartwarming and hopeful.”

Cori Rude has been Zooming weekly with high school girlfriends living in Oregon, Minnesota, North Carolina, Georgia, Massachusetts and North Dakota. “Some have wine, some not,” she said. “We talk more now than we did before COVID. There were some I hadn’t heard from since high school, so Zoom reconnected us because we had friends in common.”

Polly Scotland Zooms twice a week with all her grandkids. They play Trivia, Pictionary, and Scattergories, and Polly creates scavenger hunts. The kids have three minutes to find everything listed: something red, a book about an animal, something rectangular, etc. All items must be put back where they belong before Polly will release a new list. With one minute left of the 40-minute session, Polly says, “Everyone starts blowing kisses and wagging elbows.”

Polly also Zooms weekly with her seven siblings. In mid-March, one sister in southern Minnesota reported that she’d been sick for a week and had just gotten tested. The results wouldn’t be back for about a week. It actually took 9 days, and the results were positive for COVID-19. Subsequent Zooms included updates on her recovery.

Mary Kostohryz has only missed her family’s annual Memorial Day picnic twice in 71 years. “This year we’re doing Zoom,” she said, “and have cousins from all over the U.S. joining us.”

Diane Sharpe Facetimes “with the kids and grandkids much more than we have in the past. We haven’t actually seen them since December!” One day the “grownups” had a Google Hangout happy hour. She loves the “virtual access.”

Email responses introduced me to Martha Chesak and Rick and Karen Ludtke. Martha, a “retired southerner, transplanted to be near grandchildren,” said she got the House Party app, and she, her daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, and two nieces use it to get together on Friday nights. “We all get makeup on, do our hair, and get dressed up a little bit. During the House Party we play the app’s games.” Her family also Zooms with her parents in assisted living, thanks to staff who help arrange it. This is something she intends to continue -- with or without COVID-19 restrictions.

Rick Ludtke’s response described an online April birthday party that featured a 30-minute Lego challenge for which Rick made up scenes (an amusement park, a wilderness camp, a playground) for five families to construct. He and his wife Karen were the judges. A second online birthday party with grandkids involved “a version of ‘Nailed It’ and each family had to attempt to replicate a decorated cake.” Two of the couple’s favorite activities have been “fiddling around” and “cooking for the ’rents.” “As an old fiddler,” Rick said, “I get to supervise practice by a 12- and 10-year-old on violin. I play with them and listen to their practices. This has been fun and they are much more focused than when left alone.” Karen supervises these same grandkids online as they cook supper for their parents’ weekly date night. “They organize a restaurant in the home and charge Mom and Dad for the meal!” Rick said.

Sheltering at home has deprived us of the hugs and the sharing of food, but boomers turned Zoomers are finding some pretty innovative and memorable solutions, some of which are becoming new traditions.