Our physical and mental health is certainly being challenged by COVID-19. In Bemidji, the local community food shelf has experienced a 10% increase in people seeking food assistance. Frequently, one hears people expressing their frustration with the isolation we have been experiencing. With the uncertainty about the future with regard to how to deal with the economic and health challenges, there are things we can do to help ourselves and others.

A study of 370 adults in the Twin Cities area and published in the June 2020 Landscape and Urban Planning Journal considered the satisfaction and the emotions people felt about 15 different activities. They ranged from commuting to shopping, eating out, walking, biking, driving and education. Not surprising to an avid gardener, gardening came out fourth and very high on the numerical scale. Only miscellaneous leisure activities -- eating out and biking -- exceeded it.

The surprising aspect of it was that the satisfaction came whether people gardened in a big yard or on a balcony, window ledge or roof. Exercise, while important to feeling good, was not the only factor. It was really the multiplicity of experiences that led to the benefit.

We avid gardeners understand the excitement of seeing plants emerge from the ground in spring, of spying the first blooms and of eating the first produce. Even the smells are exciting. There is constant change as plants grow but also constant challenge with weather fluctuations -- sunlight, rain, wind, temperature deviations -- all affecting the results. Constant learning takes place. One forgets one’s own troubles in anticipation of what is to come. The beauty of plants contributes to the pleasure.

Even if we don’t have a lot of space to grow produce, there are ways to grow some. For apartment dwellers with a balcony or roof for planting, plant containers with all vegetables or with veggies or herbs enhancing a flowering planter. There are many plants that are small in stature for that type of planting situation. Ask at your local nursery or check on-line for “container plant varieties.”

If you have limited gardening space, select these same container varieties. Edge flowerbeds with lettuce or other greens. A large vegetable such as kale can be part of your landscape design. Think about design with a different attitude. Another joy comes from sharing ones efforts with others.

I contacted Mary Mitchell, executive director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, who suggested vegetable varieties that are well received and easy for them to process for distribution. She noted that green beans, tomatoes, onions, potatoes and winter squash are most desired. None are difficult to grow.

We are planting our garden for sharing this year. Seeing long lines of cars in other parts of the country of people seeking food made me recognize we may also see that need in Northern Minnesota, especially if people continue to lose jobs and businesses and savings dwindle. We have excellent systems in place to take in and distribute that food. Plan ahead now to grow extra vegetables and bring them to the food shelf or neighbors in need. Call your local food shelf for times to deliver and how to do it. Clean is always good.

Learning from my grandparents, both about the joys of gardening and of sharing produce with neighbors, I never thought that we would see a situation similar to what they faced during the Depression of the 1930s. We didn’t need a survey to feel the satisfaction of growing veggies and helping others with our bounty. It just felt good. It is nice, however, to have our opinions validated by research.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but also click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website -- www.extension.umn.edu -- for gardening information, or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.