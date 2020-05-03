I think we are all looking forward to time in our gardens this May. We are safe there, no need to practice social distancing from the work we are grateful to be able to perform. However, we should follow some good guidelines to keep our gardens and lawns at their best.

One rule to keep in mind is to stay off the lawn until it feels firm under foot. If you see footprints when walking on the grass, it is too early to be out working on it. This is especially true for folks like me who live on clay soil. Even walking across your lawn with a wagon or wheelbarrow to do your garden clean-up can cause compaction to the soils. Compacted soils can lead to a variety of future challenges such as poor grass root growth and poor water drainage. It is critical to avoid using your lawn tractor or other equipment until the ground is ready.

Another good guideline is to use a lightweight rake until the lawn is ready. Using a lighter rake removes dead grass, leaves, and weeds and allows air to reach the crowns of the turf grass plants without harming the roots. A gentle raking also removes rocks and other debris that could ruin a mower. If you have areas of lawn that are too damaged from snow removal or are areas with very thin lawn that will need reseeding, use a heavy garden rake to rough up and prepare for over-seeding. This provides conditions where there will be good seed-to-soil contact to promote better germination.

In the garden, rake and compost old leaves and fallen fruit. Cut back perennials and ornamental grasses. Last fall we mulched our gardens with shredded leaves, so I’m leaving some to work into the soil.

Wash tools, pots, cages and stakes with a 10% bleach solution. Take the time to fill containers with fresh potting soil. Doing this now instead of when you buy your nursery plants will give you a better idea of how much potting soil to buy. This year due to the stay-at-home order I am trying to get my work done early so I can make fewer trips to stores.

Although you can buy most flowering annuals already started in packs at the garden centers, many will grow just as well or even better when directly seeded into a sunny garden site. Zinnias, cosmos, bachelor buttons, California poppies, and marigolds are good examples of annuals that grow rapidly from seed. But if you want annuals for containers, buy transplants. They’ll look good right from the start.

After all this self-isolation I am looking forward to spending time in my garden every day in May.

