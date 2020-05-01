After years of people touring our gardens, I look back with chagrin. Neatness issues detracted from the flowers and vegetables that we wanted to feature. Think of “sprucing up” your yard now. It is like getting a house ready for a real estate sale. You don’t need a stager to tell you what to do. You can do the work relatively easily. Here are some ideas to help you.

First, pick up any paper or plastic debris that have blown into your yard. Sometimes it gets in the shrubs, other times it can lodge in tree branches. If you have children, make it a contest with a collection bag for each child. You can do the same thing with sticks and rocks that could fly up when you mow. If you are older and can’t bend over, grabber sticks you use when you have knee surgery or back problems are wonderful; just get a special one for outdoors. I learned this the hard way after picking up sappy pine cones and then tried to use it for something else.

Next, look at pathways for plants that obstruct walking or shrubs that impinge on the lawn. Lilacs whose blooms we so enjoy early in the year should be pruned after they bloom. However, we can go through them now and mark one-fourth to one-third of the big ones we want to remove with some marking paint. Doing this every year keeps healthy new growth renewing those shrubs and prevents bare bottoms. Doing some shaping after bloom keeps them disciplined. Bare legs on a lilac or other shrub are not very pretty and they don’t provide privacy or really good shelter. More bloom also takes place at heights you can reach. Check the University of Minnesota Extension Yard and Garden website for timing on your particular shrub.

Edge your beds now. Quack grass creeps in, and a single node can grow 15 feet in a year. Getting this done and then mulching the soil several inches wide will make future weeding easier. Weed paths and beds, you can see the culprits easily and weeds come up early. Just be careful around perennial plants because some are late sleepers.

Get your birdhouses cleaned out, repainted and repaired, and sprinkle some cinnamon in the bottom to inhibit disease and insect problems for the birds. Do it soon because the summer birds will soon be here. It is migratory madness time.

Look at pictures from last summer. What looked awful? Do you need to touch up paint or stain. Touching up is easier than having to do the whole job. Small problems that need repair can be very detracting. Taking care of them when small is so much easier.

If you have piles of projects sitting around, organize them into workable piles. It will be easier to find things when you are ready to work on them. Neatness disguises a lot of sins.

Seeing neighbors returning from a walk with bags of debris they had picked up from the roadside and then driving down a nearby country road cluttered with garbage brought home the idea about sprucing up: pick up debris from your street or road. A well-maintained neighborhood is a welcoming one. Right now we need to feel welcome even if we can’t go in others homes.

