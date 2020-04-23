When to plant your Northern Minnesota Vegetable Garden is an interesting question. The best advice I can give you is, not yet! It’s still cold out there and the ground is frozen.

“Don’t plant anything before Memorial Day,” is advice often given by our long-time farm families. It is good advice, and if you wait you will get a nice garden. When I got married in 1990 I didn’t plant my garden until the last week of June and everything ripened except the sweet corn. But I can’t leave anything alone and I always push the limits and plant early.

The average last spring frost date is a good factor to consider when deciding when to plant frost susceptible plants like tomatoes, beans and squash. When I researched this, I found dates ranging from April 20 to June 20 depending upon the source.

According to an article published last spring by the University of Minnesota Extension, April 20 was the 20 years average date of last frost in Minnesota. This may be true for the Twin Cities but I don’t think it works for us up here in Zone 3. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture statistics suggests a May 22 average last frost date for Bemidji and May 25 for International Falls. They expect these dates to move earlier when the averages are recalculated in the next year.

Even so, check the 10-day weather forecast before planting to see if there is a dip in temperatures expected and be prepared to cover your plants with blankets or put a water sprinkler on them before the frost hits. Soil temperature is also important.

Micro climate should also be considered. Some garden spots may get frost when no frost is reported elsewhere. My garden has great soil, but it sits in a low area that can get frost on such occasions. If you live by a lake, the water may moderate your temperatures to prevent frost.

Some plants like radishes, carrots, onions and peas, can be planted as soon as the ground is workable. Make sure there is no frost in the ground. If your potato fork makes a “tunk” sound, it is probably frost. If the ground is too wet, wait. Too wet is when soil sticks to your shoes or when you squeeze dirt into a ball and it stays together. The soil needs to be soft and crumbly before cultivating and planting.

A soil thermometer is a good investment for a home gardener. All seeds have a temperature range when they will germinate. Thirty-five to 40 degree soil is warm enough for onions, carrots, radishes, lettuce and peas. Potatoes can be planted starting at 40 degrees and they will grow when they are ready. Garden corn needs soil of 50 degrees. If corn is planted too early it can mold and die. Warm season crops like beans, cucumbers, squash and melons need at least 60 degrees and prefer warmer temperatures. These seeds are also bigger and are planted deeper where the soil stays cooler longer.

I have three planting times. The first is as soon as the soil is workable in late April or early May. The second is on Fishing Opener/Mother’s Day. The fishing public accesses are too crowded and mother would like help planting the garden. The third is after danger of frost when I put out tomato and pepper plants and then I also plant bean, squash, melon and cucumber seeds.

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but also click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website -- www.extension.umn.edu -- for gardening information, or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, and leave your name, number and question.