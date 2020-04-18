The plants you grow can make a difference in the number of birds you have in your yard. This is true for migrating birds as well as those that stay year around. Native plants support more birds than non-natives, giving them natural food sources. Studies show that native species have more caterpillars on them and that means more food for the birds. Native oaks, chokecherry, dogwood and sumac are examples of natives that provide food for the birds.

Another way to increase the birds in your yard is to cut down the amount of lawn that you have. Green expanses of lawn are often the pride of a homeowner, but they really are barren areas for wildlife. Take a look at your lawn and if it isn’t used by the kids for play or you don’t walk on it, consider planting native species in a section of it. Doing so would mean using less herbicides and fertilizer. Even a handful of native trees and shrubs can be a valuable source of food for the birds.

Windows can be deadly for birds, especially large picture windows and paired windows. Birds see the reflection of green vegetation or see potted plants inside the home and collide with the window. Nighttime fliers can also be at risk if they see a lighted window. Go outside and look at your windows; those that reflect the most branches or sky are the ones to fix. I found several things to do to windows to protect the birds. Decals are probably the most familiar, but they need to be placed very close together, about 4 inches apart. Painting with tempera paint or using soap to make stripes on a window, screens on the outside and netting are all alternative methods. Sadly, birds often die after hitting windows even when they seem only temporarily stunned and manage to fly away.

Keep your cats indoors. Domestic and feral cats kill millions of birds per year. Outdoor cats live shorter, unhealthier lives and are killed or maimed by predators or cars. By keeping them inside it's better for the cats and the wildlife.

Avoid using pesticides as much as possible. Yes, you may have more bugs around by doing so, but more insects mean more food for the birds. The most commonly used insecticides -- neonicotinoids -- are lethal to birds and the insects that birds consume. Glyphosate-based common weed killers, like Roundup, can also be toxic to wildlife through direct contact or if birds eat contaminated seeds or prey.

As spring approaches and our migratory birds return, consider some of the above options to make their world safer. What can be better for us during these times of stress than being in your yard watching and listening to the birds. My source for the above information was The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

