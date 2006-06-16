BEMIDJI -- In a desire to connect more deeply with her Ojibwe roots, recently enrolled Red Lake band member Erika Bailey-Johnson decided to begin learning the Ojibwe language around 10 years ago. As she started to pick up more vocabulary, she found herself disappointed at the lack of bilingual books at her and her children’s reading level.

So, she decided to write her own.

Now around a decade later, her first book in a bilingual series surrounding the five senses, called "Ninisidawenimaag" -- which translates to "I sense them" -- is available for purchase.

About the book

Bailey-Johnson began writing this series of books when her now-teenage children were small, as she wanted to help them learn the Ojibwe language along with her.

“I just couldn’t find any books that were easy -- that I could read and understand and share with my kids,” she explained.

Since the Ojibwe language is primarily verb-centric, Bailey-Johnson decided to center her books around five actions -- the senses.

Each book ends with a question, intended to leave young readers thinking about their relationship with the world around them. The first book, which is available now, is related to the sense of sight.

Every page has a colorful illustration of an animal, along with an Ojibwe phrase and a rhyming English counter phrase. Many of the pages in her new book rhyme with the Ojibwe phrase Niwaabamaa, meaning, "I see."

“I ultimately tried to rhyme, like (Migizi niwaabamaa), I see an eagle, with something in English to help people pronounce the words,” Bailey-Johnson said.

Along with the helpful rhymes, each book includes an Ojibwe pronunciation guide and a glossary in the back.

Her hope is that these books help to show children the beauty of the world around them through their senses and to spark a new generation’s interest in the Ojibwe language.

“There’s so much around language revitalization in our communities, we are just losing a lot of our first language speakers, and there’s just a lot of concern over losing these languages,” she said. “Languages, especially indigenous languages, have this whole other way of communicating with each other and the world.”

One for every kindergartner

Kindergartners unknowingly went home with extra reading material, as Bailey-Johnson gave a free copy of her book to every kindergarten student in the area on the Friday before school closures were announced due to the coronavirus.

Funding for the distribution of the books to local kindergartners came from a donation from First National Bank.

The book aligns well with the kindergarten curriculum, she said, because one of the Minnesota curriculum standards for that age involves covering the senses.

A community book

Bailey-Johnson is quick to say the book’s publishing was not a singular effort, rather a community accomplishment.

“To me, this book is a community book,” she said. “I might have written the words and organized the creation of it, but there’s so many people involved.”

The illustrations were made by local students at summer camps, and the cover was created by a BSU design student. Even the funding came from local sources, including the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, Happy Dancing Turtle and First National Bank. And the book was published by River Feet Press, owned by former Bemidjian Dan Rice who founded Big River Scoop.

For the illustrations, Bailey-Johnson thought, who better to decorate the pages of a book for children than children themselves?

In the summer of 2016, Leech Lake artist Sharon Nordrum worked with students attending the Ojibwe culture camp and artist Lisa Robinson worked with children attending EcoCamp to create the colorful pages filling the books.

After the completion of the book, it was vetted by first language speakers and Ojibwe elders.

“I felt like when writing anything down in the Ojibwe language, it was really important to include elders and first language speakers -- which I am not," Bailey-Johnson said. "So I brought it out to different communities like Red Lake and Leech Lake and around (the BSU) campus to kind of vet it with different people.”

The book can be purchased online, locally at Bemidji Woolen Mills or in Park Rapids at Beagle and Wolf Books & Bindery. Local kindergartners should already each have their own copy.

Profits from the sale of the book go back to a non-profit organization called Dancing Porcupine Books, which is dedicated to supporting programs such as youth camps and projects to connect kids to the earth or Ojibwe language.