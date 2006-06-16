What is my body doing now? My weight is up with all this social distancing. I am burning fewer calories talking by phone, typing emails and reading seed catalogs. Until further notice my gym and pool are closed. Now that it is warmer there is the option for getting outside and walking.

Here are a few facts about how your metabolism works, or doesn't work. You can look up basal metabolic rate or your resting metabolic rate and do the calculations if you want. If the sum of someone's daily calories consumed minus calories burned is greater than that person's RMR, weight will increase. Without the garden to tend, burning calories to match my eating is a daily challenge.

Since we are not out working in the garden yet burning 200-600 calories per hour, depending on the work, there are two dietary tweaks that can increase metabolism because they increase the body's energy needs for digestion: eating more fiber and protein. A diet that includes 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day and protein at 25% to 30% of daily calories will require more energy to digest. This may produce a very modest payoff, but will enhance your health with greater nutritive value and may help form good eating habits.

We are experiencing a time of greater TV ads, hearsay, etc., so do not believe everything you read or hear. According to one source I trust, "B vitamins do not aid in the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins." They won't speed up your metabolism. Vitamin D does not strengthen muscles in most good studies. B vitamins won't make you more energetic. Iron may fight fatigue, but only if you have low iron levels and most people don't.

The bottom line here is be wary about any magic bullet advertised. They are a marketing tool for a currently captive audience. Do not change your current vitamin regimen to accommodate a virus threat without consulting your health care provider first.

When I've been to the markets, I notice the fresh produce awaiting our consumption. There are no empty shelves in the produce department. The gyms and pools may be off limits now, but the sidewalks are clear. We can use this month to prepare our bodies for "busting out free" to the garden. Our gardens will welcome our return. Our bodies will welcome the calorie burn and if busy, we may eat less. Gardening can help us speed up metabolism if we pay attention to using our fresh fruits and vegetables grown there, drinking water to compensate water loss, stretching to relax muscle strain and returning to a more proper "calorie in, calorie used" balance.

