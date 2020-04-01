In the wake of this pandemic and economic crisis, food security will become an increasingly important issue. Raising some of your own food may be very important to many and necessary for others.

One advantage we have here is the availability of space in which to garden. This may be a spot next to your house or a community space for those living in apartments. I grew up just after WWII and almost every house and farm had a garden spot. We can do that again! It all begins with starting your own seeds, which is the most economical way to grow your own food.

If you are new to gardening or want to expand, simple shelves fitted with LED utility lights work fine. Hang the lights on a light chain so you can adjust the distance to the seedlings as they germinate and grow. The sides can be draped with plastic to retain some moisture and heat.

Although almost any container will work to start seeds, lightweight cell-packs are preferred, because they are easy to clean, take less space and are relatively inexpensive. More important than the container, is the medium you start the seeds in. While some like to use potting mix, it is usually too heavy for seedlings. A better choice is a starter mix that is also sterile. This is available at garden centers in several sizes.

Starting your own plants is all about timing. Plan starting based on how large the seedlings need to be when they are ready to set out. If you are setting out plants directly into the garden or flower beds, the danger of frost here lasts until the middle to end of May (with a few June frosts). If you are setting into a covered bed, hot frame or row cover, sometimes you can set out much earlier. Cabbage and broccoli need several weeks, while tomatoes need six weeks and squash need three or four. It is best to follow directions on seed packets or check out the website mentioned at the end of this article.

Once your seedlings are up, there are four things they need: consistent moisture, but not too much, light for 12-14 hours a day, a little fertilizer if you use a soils mix, and some air movement to help prevent “damping off” which is a fungal infection of the plants. Cleanliness goes a long way in preventing this and other diseases. To make room for growth, some plants need to be transplanted several times before going out, while others like squash do not like to be disturbed.

Many things you grow like beans, corn, potatoes, onions from sets, peas and radishes, to name a few, are seeded directly into the garden. Follow the instructions on the package or an article that discusses planting in this zone. The greatest challenge to a new garden spot will be weeding and water. More on that later.

