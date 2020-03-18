DENMARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- For Ron Smith, there was nowhere to go but up.

As a boy in Newport, his thoughts seldom strayed from that wild blue yonder above him, and what it might be like to petition the stratosphere at the controls of a plane.

“It burned in my belly to be a pilot when I was in grade school,” Smith, 74, said. “It was always something I wanted to be, so I just stuck with it.”

Did he ever. Smith, has logged at least 50 years — over 21,000 hours — in the air. He flew a Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter through enemy ground fire during the Vietnam War. He’s flown Cobra helicopters as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and Boeing 727s and MD-80s as a commercial pilot for American Airlines.

He's also compiled a spotless safety record.

“Part skill, part luck,” he said when asked how he managed to fly for 50 years without an accident or infraction.

Smith, who lives in Denmark Township, recently received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. The Federal Aviation Administration presents the honor to licensed pilots who have practiced safe flight operations for 50 years or more.

“This is one of the highest honors the FAA awards to a pilot,” FAA spokesperson Elizabeth Cory said. “We have the safest aviation system in the world. It’s pilots like Mr. Smith who help to keep it that way, not only in terms of their own piloting, but for other pilots in the system. We encourage and celebrate these people who have achieved these milestones.”

Smith graduated Park High School in 1963, at age 17. He attended Winona State University and earned his pilot’s license. He interrupted his education to enlist in the U.S. Army.

“The draft board was breathing down my neck,” he said.

He served a year's tour of duty in Vietnam. As a chief warrant officer, he flew with the Black Widows, a helicopter assault company that was part of the 101st Airborne Division.

“I don’t want Vietnam to define my 50 years of flying,” he said. “ It was one year of my life. Of course, it left its mark.”

In May 1969, Smith took part in a U.S. assault on North Vietnamese positions on a mountain that was known locally as Dong Ap Bia. The battle lasted 10 days. At least 70 US soldiers were killed taking the summit, which became known as “Hamburger Hill."

“That was a tough deal for the 101st,” Smith said. “You’d fight like hell for one spot and the next day, nobody cared.”

After the war, Smith got a job as a commercial pilot for Mississippi Valley Airlines, a commuter airline that ran up and down the Mississippi valley into Missouri. He graduated to the big jets when he flew for American Airlines.

Meteorology is an important part of the job, he said. You don’t fly through a storm, you fly 20 miles around it.

“To go or not to go rests with the captain,” he said. “You get the weather you get all the information you possibly can to make the decision to go or no go,” he said. “You have to be on your toes.”

He retired in 2006.

Keeping his wings

He met fellow Vietnam veteran Al Ludwig when they flew Cobra helicopters in the Army Reserves in the early ‘70s in St. Paul.

“He’s a good conscientious pilot,” Ludwig said. “Fifty years of actual flying is a long time. “A lot of people our age got out of Vietnam and gave up their flying career.”

Smith and Ludwig bucked that trend. Until recently, they flew medical transport helicopters for the air care division of North Memorial Health Care, a nonprofit health care corporation. They piloted Augusta 109s, fast-as-blazes choppers that enabled them to whisk paramedics and nurses to hospitals and crash sites in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

The job provided its own jolt of adrenaline. Smith sometimes had to land his chopper on an interstate, where state police and EMS were assisting victims.

“The people we transport don’t have broken arms,” Smith said. “They’re at death’s door when we get ‘em.”

He and Ludwig now train other pilots at North Memorial.

His love affair with the sky continues: he flies a B-25J World War II bomber in air shows and exhibitions as a member of the Commemorative Air Force, an organization dedicated to preserving vintage military aircraft.

Should he be a passenger on a commercial flight for business or vacation, does he find it tempting to critique the pilot, at least in his own head?

“I try not to backseat drive,” he said.