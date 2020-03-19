Snow, seemingly left over from three years ago, makes gardeners wrinkled and forgetful while waiting for spring. Gardeners need to have a lot of stamina to get through the torrid pace of the growing season, but the mental capacity we have needed the last two winters is phenomenal. When will studies be done on us northern guinea pigs? So, what helps us through these cloudy days and frigid temperatures?

Many of us grow house plants in front of windows during the bleak season. If one sits on a low chair and just observes the plants, one can pretend you are sitting on your garden bench in summer. Adding some LED plant lights in their gaudy red, blue and white hues gives a party-like feeling. A Mai Tai with an umbrella and some island music might chase the blues away?

Others read gardening magazines and look at seed catalogs and dream of what could be. Of course, it seldom turns out as we have imagined, but that is what winter is for -- dreaming that we can create perfection. One could almost call us politicians whose grandiose plans don’t quite turn out when the reality of the work phase sets in.

Others go south and eliminate the need to dream of green things and flowers. A garden sign I will make for my garden this winter reads, “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” I think it will go up higher than the snowbanks so next winter, I will remember summer and dream again, minus the aches and pains of real gardening.

Then there are the realists who put one foot in front of the other and get right at the summer plans. These are the people who have ordered seeds and planned a schedule for starting them. Some may have already started their onions or begonias.

The service-oriented folks have been long at it, planning and preparing for workshops to help other gardeners. They do the legwork and coordination so folks can spend a day learning about new plants and new gardening techniques. They keep up with the latest research about emerging diseases and insect pests, and the ecological consequences of what we do in our gardens and yards. All in our quest for the best lawn and biggest, earliest tomato. Others write articles to educate the public, as we will during the growing season.

A number of educational events have already happened in Bemidji and surrounding communities. Gardeners subscribe to the “early bird gets the worm” belief. You may have missed them and are awaiting the Beltrami County Master Gardener “Garden Party.” It was going to be a dandy but due to our nemesis, coronavirus, it has been canceled.

So, plan your own garden party and plant some seeds. You can test the viability of old seeds by putting 10 between moist paper towels and placing them in a warm place. Count the number that germinate, multiply by 10, and you will get the percentage. Root some cuttings and watch the roots grow.

Gardeners may get old waiting for spring, but one doesn’t have to get depressed!

These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season, but also click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website -- www.extension.umn.edu -- for gardening information, or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners.

Local Master Gardeners will respond to questions via voicemail beginning April 1. Call (218) 444-7916, leave your name, number and question.