What to do when your favorite jean jacket has a hole in the pocket?

You attend a mending social.

The last time I sewed anything was probably in my high school Family and Consumer Sciences class so if I were to even attempt fixing it on my own, I wouldn’t know where to begin. Thankfully, local mending master Keila McCracken holds monthly meetups where people can gather and tackle mends like mine.

So, on Feb. 27, I joined Keila at the Rail River Folk School and brought along my jacket. She helped me figure out how to start with a proper knot and gave me options on how to repair the tear.

She began hosting the mending social after years of fixing her own clothing and started a Facebook page in June 2019 to invite others to the socials. They’re held on the last Thursday of each month and I highly recommend attending if you need some guidance. The next social is set for March 26.