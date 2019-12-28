FARGO — Christmas has passed and all sights are set on the fresh beginnings that come with the new year. With the new year — or in this case, a new decade — lists as long as a drugstore receipt are created, all stating goals and things we want to achieve.

What happens when those big goals you resolved to accomplish with the first year of the new decade are forgotten about before the calendar even hits February?

Well, we tend to get down on ourselves. That's something that Julie Vandrovec, a clinical associate with The Village Family Service Center, understands.

"I think a reason why we beat ourselves up a lot is because these are goals," she says. "They're something we want to achieve. Unfortunately, we take not meeting these goals as 'I didn't do it right' or 'I failed at something.' Almost like, if we miss a day or don't do something, then everything is for naught."

But why do we feel like we have to have goals each and every year?

"I think a big part of it is tradition," Vandrovec says. "It's what we do. We all get kind of caught up in 'It's a new year, it's a new start.' We all have an ever-growing list of things we want to accomplish, so it kind of gets us in the mood of, 'It's a new start, let's get going.'"

SMART

A survey by market research and consulting firm Ipsos found that out of all respondents who said they were making resolutions, over half wanted to manage their finances better, while an equal amount wanted to adopt healthier eating habits.

It can be easy to say, "I am not going to make any goals this year," or, "I failed last year, so why should I try again this year?" when it comes to resolutions. However, Vandrovec has a few tips to help make this year different.

"Judging on what I see from my clients or people who come into my office, I think financial new year resolutions are popular — you know, the 'I'm going to pay off debts,' credit cards, things like that," she says. "We also see a lot of things like losing weight or wanting to learn a new skill or hobby, but even along with weight loss, just broadening it out to taking better care of ourselves."

It's important to remember these resolutions aren't meant to spark sweeping character changes. They're intended to give people a chance to reflect on their past year's actions and work to create positive lifestyle changes. That's why she says when making new year resolutions, it's crucial to be S.M.A.R.T.

"I think the first thing to look at is how we are setting these resolutions or how we are setting these goals," Vandrovec says. "The first thing that happens is we are setting goals that are way too big, so we are putting ourselves at a disadvantage."

Vandrovec says the key to creating a successful goal is to use the S.M.A.R.T. method, which lists criteria to consider when making a goal.

"Goals need to be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timely," she says. "So if we look at setting a goal in that way, first off, we are setting our goals way too big. They're not specific enough."

She offers losing weight as an example. By itself, that resolution is extremely broad and not very specific. However, when it's broken down into smaller steps, losing weight is a great goal.

"I tell my clients to start by breaking (their goal) into small steps first," Vandrovec says. "If we are approaching things from the big picture, we forget that it takes lots of little steps to get where we're going. It's helpful to focus on the little steps, rather than the big picture."

Setting small, attainable goals throughout the year is a lot less daunting than having one or two big goals come Jan. 1.

And Vandrovec's biggest piece of advice?

"The main thing is to be kind to yourself," she says. "Make sure you are setting goals that are achievable and attainable, something that is easy for you to stick with. The other important thing is it doesn't matter if you miss a week, a day, two days or you get off track for a month; the important thing is to make sure you are kind to yourself. Nobody is going to be perfect, and there are going to be days where you won't do very well, but that doesn't mean we have to give up the progress we've made."