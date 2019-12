A fresh start for the new year, and in the case of 2020, the mark of a new decade.

When it comes to resolutions, most Americans want to eat better, exercise more or lose weight. But there are some other life-changing resolutions that make the popularity list.

Nearly two-thirds report sticking to their resolutions after a month. Almost 60 percent say lack of willpower prevents them from keeping them.

Here's a closer look at New Year's resolutions in the U.S.