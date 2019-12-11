DULUTH -- Traveling, shopping and gift-wrapping the holidays can make for a lot of extra … stuff.

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, we toss out 25% more garbage in the U.S. , and that can make for an added 1 million tons of trash a week.

Here are some tips to greener, more sustainable holidays — and it can start with our gift lists.

Memories over material

There’s a stigma around used items, but it’s not difficult to step out of the norm and ask to go secondhand, said April Hepokoski, who runs the Zero Waste Duluth Facebook page.

“Gift-giving is looked at like it has to be a brand-new item, it’s the only thing that has value to us," she said, "but there are a lot of materials that we want that are already in existence that are sold in secondhand stores or antique shops.”

Another low- to no-waste option is an experience gift, so consider where the recipient lives, their wants and interests. Hepokoski’s husband was interested in flying for years, so she purchased a lesson for him, she said. Passes to adventure, ski and state parks or to museums and aquariums can support local businesses without creating waste. Or play, opera or ballet tickets are another good choice.

And the experience and the gift of time can build a better memory than a consumable, she said.

Service or online support are other ways that show appreciation, such as volunteering at an organization that’s helped you. Hepokoski wrote a positive online review on her doctor’s business page. “He’s somebody who has really brought a lot of value to my life. He’s helped me overcome things that I didn’t think I’d be able to.,” she said.

Opt for local craft fairs or businesses to avoid unsustainable wrapping or Styrofoam packing peanuts that will end up in the landfill.

Consider energy-saving gifts or alternatives to battery-powered toys. If you’re giving electronics, opt for rechargeable batteries.

If you’re buying online, check websites or call companies to see where they source materials, how they’re processed, made and shipped.

It can be a shift that is cognizant of what we’re asking of the earth’s resources, she said.

Green wrapping

The easiest approach is to save holiday bags, tissue paper, even gift wrapping, if it’s not too torn. It can all be reused next year or for a different occasion.

Hepokoski also suggested looking for gift bags at a thrift shop to avoid reintroducing new materials and resources into the market.

Buy local when possible over online shopping. It’s easier to avoid plastic wrapping and packing peanuts that will end up in the landfill.

Use brown paper liner with a handwritten greeting or a drawing. Consider old sheet music or maps, newspaper and reusable tins.

If each household wrapped three gifts in reused materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you want to avoid paper altogether, Hepokoski recommends the Japanese Furoshiki method of gift-wrapping with reusable cloth, which creates a tie at the top that functions as a decorative accent/handle. For this, you can use scarves or pretty fabric, and the wrapping can become part of the gift.

And for the gifts that don’t need to be a surprise, ditch the wrapping paper and opt for a reusable ribbon.

Look for nontoxic inks and “post-consumer” content on greeting cards, and make your own greeting card or send an emailed version.

When it’s time to deconstruct the holidays, check that non-reusable wrapping paper is recyclable before tossing it in the bin. Types with glitter, velvet or metallic accents cannot be recycled.

Like yard waste, holiday trees are not permitted in Minnesota landfills.

Gifts and …

Jamie Harvie of Duluth started his Thanksgiving dinner with a gratitude list for guests. It’s a mindset he likes to consider this time of year.

“We can trick ourselves into thinking that the gifts we give, the physical things, are more important than how we express and tend the relationships we have,” said the coordinator for Bag It Duluth group and executive director of the Institute for a Sustainable Future.

“How do we build and cultivate the relationships and connections that make us feel joyful and alive? I think ultimately, that’s what we’re all looking for.”

This year, Hepokoski has asked for foraging books and a dehydrator — items she’ll use for the long haul. But the holidays are just another way to live your values, she said.

For her, it’s about being with family, making memories. “Gift-giving is just a bonus.”

Easy-on-the-planet ideas gift ideas