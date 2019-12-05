Back in February, a Business Insider article stated that social media behemoth Facebook had 2.32 billion total users. And YouTube claims more than a billion hours of YouTube video are viewed each day. Those are impressive numbers, especially considering there are fewer than 8 billion people on the planet.

Those are global numbers. But what about here in the good old U.S. of A? Here 73% of adults use YouTube, while 69% use Facebook, according to the Pew Research Center. Instagram comes in at 37% followed by Pinterest and LinkedIn at 28% and 27%, respectively. Check out the infographic below for more stats and data about social media use in America.