Thanksgiving is steeped in tradition. Its roots in the U.S. go back hundreds of years. For many, it brings back memories of family and fall and serves as a time to reconnect. And even though Thanksgiving can conjure thoughts of indulgent eating followed by the mayhem of Black Friday, it still also serves as a reminder about the importance of gratitude for one's blessings.
Here's a look at some fun and interesting stats related to this beloved holiday. Ever wonder how many pounds of turkey are consumed or what airport is the busiest on Thanksgiving? Well, dig into this infographic for a feast of fun facts!